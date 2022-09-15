Nickel Alloys Market Trend and Rising Demand from the Oil & Gas Industry 2028 : Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Technological advancements and rising demand for high tensile and corrosion resistance material for enhanced durability are drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nickel Alloys Market is forecast to reach USD 18.03 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nickel alloys are used in various applications in different parts of the world. Industry players are involved in improving the metalworking and machining features of several nickel alloys. These efforts will bring in new opportunities in the coming years.

Nickel alloys have achieved application in a broad variety for high-performance purposes in consumer markets and various industries globally. There is an engaging demand for nickel alloys in multiple applications that need high corrosion and heat resistance, most prominently in the oil and gas industry. The demand for these alloys is due to the unique chemical and physical characteristics they possess. The major drawback of the market is the growing cost of raw materials used to manufacture nickel alloys.

Further key findings from the report suggest

High-performance type of alloy segment is valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2028.

This is due to the growing demand from end-user industries mainly from oil & gas and aerospace & defence.

The increasing usage of nickel alloys as high-corrosion resistant and high-temperature alloys in engine and transportation control systems are supporting the growth of the market.

Accelerated developments in aircraft size and increasing performance requirements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the aerospace industry.

Rising demand for nickel alloys in manufacturing new aircraft models with more significant performance features is a crucial factor encouraging the market growth.

Nickel alloys are used broadly in the aerospace industry, mainly in engine production.

Due to the rising investments and an increasing number of aircraft deliveries, the application in the aerospace & defence segment is expected to dominate the market.

Aerospace & defence segment is estimated to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Nickel-aluminum Alloys

Nickel-titanium Alloys

Nickel-chromium Alloys

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

High-Performance Alloys

Electronic Alloys

Heat Resistant Alloys

Corrosion Resistant Alloys

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas Industry

Automotive

Medical

Other

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

