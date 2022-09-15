Nanomaterials Market Size to Worth Around US$ 66.51 Billion by 2027| Globally, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.60%

Nanomaterials Market Report

The global nanomaterials market size reached US$ 22.49 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 66.51 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 18.60% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Nanomaterials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global nanomaterials market size reached a value of US$ 22.49 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 66.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.60% during 2022-2027.

Nanomaterials (NMs) are microscopic particles with structural components having an external dimension that measures between 1 to 100 nanometers. They are manufactured using top-down or bottom-up manufacturing techniques in which large pieces of materials are broken down to obtain ideal nanomaterials. These materials are lightweight and possess excellent insulation, thermal conductivity, and wear-resistance properties. Moreover, they can also be engineered to perform specialized functions. As a result, nanomaterials are widely utilized in cosmetics, sports equipment, stain-resistant clothing, tires and electronics, medical diagnosis and imaging, drug delivery, and environmental remediation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Nanomaterials Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of NMs in the construction sector. In addition, the rising product adoption in water and wastewater treatment due to their reactivity and adsorption capacities represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, NMs are also used in aircraft as a substitute for conventional composites to reduce weight and save fuel. This, coupled with the introduction of advanced nanomaterials and nanodevices, such as nanosensors, nano-emulsions, and nano pesticides, is positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of NMs in the modern dentistry, the escalating product demand for manufacturing fertilizers, herbicides, sensors, quality stimulants, food packaging, and nutraceuticals, and the growing utilization of platinum (Pt)-based NMs in the energy sector are some of the other factors creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Global Nanomaterials Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ACS Material LLC, American Elements, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Nanocyl SA, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Showa Denko K. K. and Strem Chemicals Inc. (Ascensus Specialties LLC).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, structure type and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Nanoparticles

• Nanofibers

• Nanotubes

• Others

Breakup by Structure Type:

• Non-polymer Organic Nanomaterials

• Polymeric Nanomaterials

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Electrical and Electronics

• Energy

• Construction

• Rubber

• Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

