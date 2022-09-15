Increasing Adoption of Light Sensors in Consumer Electronics and Automotive to Boost the Light Sensors Market Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Light Sensors Market, by Function (Ambient Light Sensing, Proximity Detection, RGB Color Sensing, Gesture Recognition, and UV/Infrared Light Detection), by Output (Analog and Digital), by Integration (Discrete and Combination), by Applications (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Home Automation, Healthcare, Entertainment, and Security), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

The Light Sensors Market research also offers impartial, objective evaluation and analysis of industry prospects along with a detailed market study that includes a number of other crucial market aspects.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Light sensors are electronic devices indicate the intensity of daylight or artificial light, and thus they have several uses in industrial and everyday consumer applications. Light sensor generates output signal that reflects the intensity of light by measuring the radiant energy which basically present in a very narrow range of frequencies called light, and which ranges in frequency from Visible to Infra-red to Ultraviolet light spectrum. Light sensors are widely used in the automatic brightness control in mobile, automatic street light systems, and security devices in home and offices, which helps minimize the power consumption of the devices. The performance of a light sensor ranges from 50lux in dim light to over 10000lux in noon. Thus, there is an increase in demand for light sensors across consumer electronics and automotive sector.

The leading players in this market were profiled in a manner that reveals important information about companies, including organization overviews, goods and services, recent news, technological advancements, innovations, revenue, important financial information, and SWOT analyses.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Major players operating in the global light sensors market are -

ams AG, Avago Technologies Inc., Elan Microelectronics Corp., Everlight Electronics Co., Heptagon, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sitronix Technology Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Increasing number of smart cities and growing trend of smart homes is expected to aid in the growth of the light sensors market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, adding to the connected home lighting products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GE Lighting launched hybrid Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected lighting and controls options, along with plans to enable third parties to deliver C by GE-compatible products.

Moreover, increasing adoption of light sensors in portable consumer electronics is expected to augment the growth of the light sensors market. For instance, in January 2019, Ams launched a new in-display ambient light and proximity sensor solution for smartphones equipped with OLED displays. The module, called the TCS3701, features an RGB light and IR proximity sensor designed to measure ambient light intensity through an OLED panel.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Each of the geographies in the Light Sensors Market study has its own analysis. Major regions create a large portion of the market's income, which is identified by the researchers' in-depth geographical analysis, along with the countries that dominate them. The following regions are covered in the Light Sensors Market market research study:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

Widely available and accurate testing will be an important tool for identifying those needing treatment and for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, GE Research received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop sensors that can be embedded into mobile devices to detect COVID-19 particles on their surfaces. Moreover, in May 2020, scientists from MIT and Harvard developed a face mask that lights up by emitting a fluorescent signal when an individual with COVID breathes, coughs, or sneezes nearby. This technology can be used to screen incoming potential of COVID-infected patients. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

📌 Chapter 1 Industry Overview 1.1 Definition 1.2 Assumptions 1.3 Research Scope 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2028 1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Light Sensors Market Industry Impact

📌 Chapter 2 Light Sensors Market Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries 2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type 2.2 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions

📌 Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis 3.1 Global Production Market Analysis 3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 4 Light Sensors Market Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

📌 Chapter 5 North America Industry Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 6 East Asia Light Sensors Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 7 Europe Industry Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 8 South Asia Light Sensors Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 10 Middle East Light Sensors Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 11 Africa Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 12 Oceania Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 13 South America Light Sensors Market Analysis

📌 Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Sensors Market Business

📌 Chapter 15 Light Sensors Market Forecast (2022-2028)

📌 Chapter 16 Conclusions

Continued....

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

The light sensors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing the adoption of sensors in various fields such as medical, consumer electronics, automotive, and more. For instance, in October 2018, Pepperl+Fuchs launched the SmartRunner Matcher and SmartRunner Detector light section sensors. SmartRunner is a family of sensors tailored to the needs of specific applications, and transform complex profile data into digital signals.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the light sensors market due to the increasing demand for light sensors and rapid growth of the consumer electronics and automotive industries. For instance, in May 2020, OSRAM announced the launch of the Oslon Piccolo, an ultra-compact infrared LED with outstanding brightness values, extending OSRAM's comprehensive infrared power emitter portfolio for automotive interior applications.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

