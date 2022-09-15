Acrylic Acid Market Size will Reach Nearly USD 26.04 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid, soaring demand from SAP, and the rapid increase in demand from end-use industries are drives growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Acrylic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 26.04 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand in the personal care market for superabsorbent polymers is expected to fuel growth over the projected period. Expanding use is also likely to shape the market in the manufacturing of surfactants, surface coatings, and adhesives & sealants. The rising demand for glacial acrylic acid (GAA) in the manufacture of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) is projected to be a primary factor to escalate the market growth. Increasing SAP reach in niche segments involving adult incontinence, water treatment additives, and radiation treated coatings is anticipated to play an important role in the market growth in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Central & South America.

The driving forces for growth are rising demand for superabsorbent polymers, widespread acceptance of acrylic-based products in developing nations like the Asia Pacific, and increasing industrial sectors such as adhesives and sealants. Industries are designing and selling petrochemical technologies for manufacturing it. Instead of globally growing oil prices, producers use bio-based methods to generate this unsaturated carboxylic acid and acrylates from natural materials such as glycerol, sugar, and other things. Renewable feedstock provides favorable cost outcomes for competing with petrochemical routes. Some of the major companies included in the global market report are BASF SE, Dow Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Shell Chemicals, LG Chem Ltd., Arkema S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, BP plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Acrylate esters were the primary products consumed in 2019, with an overall market share of 48.62%. Increasing demand for derivative products such as ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, and 2-EHA is supposed to propel product growth in paints, coatings, and fabrics.

Personal care goods formed the leading end-use sector and constituted 30 percent of the overall value of the market in 2019. Rising demand from adult incontinence goods is projected to push this category over the forecast period attributed to the increasing geriatric population base in Europe and Japan, coupled with the rising population of baby boomers in the U.S.

North America and Europe have established markets, which have a heavy emphasis on the production of bio-based acrylic acid. Corporations like Novozymes, Cargill, BASF, and OPX Bio have successfully implemented pilot-scale bio-based components and are moving on to commercial ventures.

The APAC is projected to intensify with an estimated 5.6% CAGR; due to the booming adhesive and sealant industry, the demand in emerging nations such as China and India is rising. The government has taken measures to help the manufacturing strategies that have contributed to the country's rapid sector development which will have a direct effect on regional growth.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Acrylic Acid market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

N-butyl acrylate

Ethyl acrylate

2-ethylhexyl acrylate

Methyl methacrylate

Isobutyl acrylate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Engineering plastics and co-polymer

Emulsions paints and coatings

Hygienic medical products

Detergents

Wastewater treatment

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plastic industries

Paints and chemical industries

Consumer goods

Healthcare and hospitals

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

