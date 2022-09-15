Popcorn Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.7 Billion with CAGR of 4.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC
Increasing theatres and multiplexes and increase in the number of microwaves is the major factors driving the growth of the Popcorn Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Popcorn Market size is forecast to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel that extends and puffs up when it gets heated. A kernel popcorn hull contains the starchy shell endosperm that has 14-20% moisture content in it and it turns steam as the kernel gets heated. It is a type of snack that is made of corn kernel. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Popcorn Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominated the Popcorn Market in 2020 owing to the increase in a huge number of commercial places and increasing awareness regarding healthy food. The Popcorn Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing usage of nutritional supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Popcorn Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Popcorn Market report.
4. High competition and stringent regulations is poised to create the hurdles for the Popcorn Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Ready-to-Eat held the largest share in the Popcorn Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the various health benefits that are associated with it. Popcorns are high in fiber, contains phenolic acids, and is a type of antioxidants that helps in reducing the risk of diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases.
2. North America dominated the Popcorn Market with a major share of 35.2% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing demand of popcorns for inculcating flavors. Increasing inclination of the consumers towards the healthy diet, and increasing number of applications in the commercial sectors is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
3. Household held the largest share in the Popcorn Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the various health benefits that are associated with ready-to-eat popcorns. Busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers have motivated them to adopt ready to eat popcorns over traditional meals. Increasing awareness related to health, change in the preference of eating habits, and increasing awareness regarding the healthy food is also increasing the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Popcorn Industry are -
1. The Hershey Company.
2. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
3. Weaver Popcorn Company Inc.
4. Eagle Family Foods Group LLC.
5. Conagra Brands Inc.
