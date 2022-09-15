Geotextile Market Size is Forecasted To Grow at a CAGR 11.4% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing population, increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization have compounded growth in emerging markets, are fuelling geotextile industry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geotextile Market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.75 billion in 2020 to USD 11.86 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period. Increasing population; increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization have compounded growth in emerging markets, leading to a sharp increase in geotextile adoption.

Typically, geotextiles are used to improve soils that build streets, pipelines, embankments, and earth holding structures. They consist of numerous materials, including warp-knitted textiles, open - mesh textiles, and non - woven textiles. Filtration, separation, reinforcement, protection and drainage are the primary functions of the product. Geotextiles have filtration properties that allow water and other fluids to be separated from various solid particles. This filtration function is used mainly in drainage applications.

Geotextile’s properties like flexibility and permeability are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. It is also expected that durability and cost effectiveness of geotextile will boost the market further during the forecast period. Some major componies in the market Low & Bonar (UK), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands), Thrace Group (Greece), Huesker (Germany), Berry Global (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), DuPont (US), Strata Systems (US), Carthage Mills (US) and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for non-woven segment is expected to grow the largest at USD 4.98 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand in the road rail industry for nonwoven geotextiles is one of the key factors driving global growth in the geotextile market. In applications such as roads, payment overlays and aggregate drains, non-woven geotextiles are used. The woven geotextile is used for applications where high strength geotextile is required. While geotextiles are widely used in rock filtration, geotextiles are not suitable for liquid barriers filtration.

The market for synthetic segment is expected to grow the largest and fastest at USD 6.41 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The geotextile segment of polypropylene is expected to be the largest subsection of the synthetic geotextile. It is also expected that this segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for road construction is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 4.39 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Geotextiles are used for the construction of roads as they help to keep the soil together, resulting in a longer life span of roads.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Construction Films market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Material (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Product (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Erosion

Drainage Control

Road Construction

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Construction Films during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

