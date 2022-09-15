Veterinary Imaging Market 2022, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Report and Forecast to 2027

Veterinary Imaging Market 2022-2027

The global veterinary imaging market size reached US$ 1.66 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 2.43 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Veterinary Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global veterinary imaging market size reached a value of US$ 1.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.43 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

Veterinary imaging is a non-invasive method of obtaining medical images of animals for diagnosis and treatment. It relies on various instruments such as X-radiation (ray) imaging/radiography, ultrasonography, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear medicine imaging. These imaging instruments help detect nasal or sinus diseases, skull fractures, brain tumors, and brain hemorrhages without causing any discomfort to the animal. They also eliminate the use of film, darkroom, film jackets, and photo processing supplies, thus reducing the overall cost of diagnosis. Owing to these properties, veterinary imaging solutions are gaining traction worldwide.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-imaging-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations

will be integrated into the report.

Veterinary Imaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising expenditures on pet health and insurance across the globe. In addition, the advent of portable and battery-powered imaging instruments for point-of-care services represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the growing awareness among farmers regarding several livestock diseases that lead to productivity losses, uncertain food security, and loss of income is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the leading players are launching advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology that enables healthcare professionals to scan soft tissue structures before the surgery.

This, coupled with the rising number of dogs with orthopedic disorders, is creating a positive market outlook across the globe. Furthermore, the growing number of pet parents and the increasing number of veterinary hospitals are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Veterinary Imaging Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Which are the top industry players in the veterinary imaging market?

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (IG Farben), Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Draminski S.A., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm holdings corp., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IMV Technologies Group, MinXray Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-imaging-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, animal type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Instrument

• Reagents

• Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Small Companion Animals

• Large Animals

Breakup by Application:

• Orthopedics and Traumatology

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Reference Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/artificial-cornea-and-corneal-implant-market-report-2022-top-companies-overview-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

Cryotherapy Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/cryotherapy-market-size-2022-27-analysis-research-report-growth-trends-and-forecast

Biobanking Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/biobanking-market-size-2022-27-report-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast

Disposable Medical Sensors Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/disposable-medical-device-sensors-market-size-2022-top-companies-overview-share-trends-industry-report-growth-and-forecast

Medical Power Supply Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/medical-power-supply-market-size-2022-2027-share-trends-demand-growth-and-forecast

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800