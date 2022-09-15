Fatty Acid Market Size is Worth to USD 50.64 Billion at a CAGR of 4.80% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growth in awareness towards the consumption of sustainable products owing to the rise in health consciousness is driving the fatty acids market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Fatty Acid Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Fatty Acid industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

Fatty acids are molecules that are long chains of lipid-carboxylic acid found in fats and oils and cell membranes as a component of phospholipids and glycolipids. The key factors which will lead to the growth in market include the growing global demand for omega-3 fatty acids, demand from cosmetic industry and increasing applications in food and beverages. However, the off-putting smell of the product is expected to restrain the growth of this industry. The applications include defoaming agents, stabilizers, emulsifiers, lubricants, and plasticizers.

Top Companies: FMC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM NV, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Omega Protein Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Aker Biomarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, and Enzymotec Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Increase in the consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Consumers are opting for dietary supplements rather than high price medicines to take better care of their health.

High demand for sustainable bio-products such as emulsifiers, soaps, food surface cleanser, fertilizers, detergents, skin cares, cosmetics, and paints, are boosting the market in the commercial, industrial, and consumer utilization. Many fatty acids (Omega-3) help reduce trigyceride content in bloodstream.

Poly-unsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), Omega-6, and Omega-3 fatty acids are significantly used in the healthcare industry due to their diverse health-related benefits. These fatty acids are used as drugs and dietary supplements. The potential efficiency in the treatment of kidney lung disorder, coronary disease, and blood pressure, propelled the demand for the market.

A lot of efforts are being put into research in the fatty acids. Progress has been made in breeding soybeans to contain different varieties of fatty acid profiles so that soybeans can be produced with specific fatty acid arrangements.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

OMEGA-3

OMEGA-6

OMEGA-7

OMEGA-9

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Oil

Syrup

Powder

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Marine

Vegetable Oils

Nuts and Seeds

Soy and Soy Products

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Oilfield

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Lubricants

Cosmetics

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Fatty Acid market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fatty Acid market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Fatty Acid market key players

3.2 Global Fatty Acid size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Fatty Acid market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

