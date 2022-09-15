Polyaspartic Coatings Market to Worth USD 718.2 Million at a CAGR of 6.80% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from building & construction industries

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyaspartic coatings market is expected to reach USD 718.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is propelled by factors to reach essential characteristics such as resistance to fast curing time, humidity, smooth surface finish, chemical & abrasion resistance, superior adhesion, and other mechanical & physical properties needed in several applications such as the transportation, building & construction, industrial, and power generation sectors.

Pure polyurea coating is the effect of chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a crucial role in defining the characteristics of the final coated surface. It is applied where higher tensile strength, elongation, and abrasion protection are required. Pure polyurea is favored as an anti-corrosive in effluent treatment, sewage, bed liners in automotive, harsh surfaces in flooring, and has a life span of 15-20 years. The rise in demand for properties such as superior tensile strength, better abrasion resistance, better film quality, and moisture sensitivity is pushing the market.

Major companies Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Covestro AG, SIKA AG, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Carboline, Hempel, Flexmar Coatings, Inc. Chromaflo Technologies Corporation, Neogard, and Polyval Coatings Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polyaspartic coatings market is estimated to reach USD 630.8 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

China’s NDRC (transport ministry and National Development and Reform Commission) has proposed to invest USD 724 billion during the period 2016-2018 to build 303 key transportation projects, including highways, railways, airports, waterways, and urban rail.

Government of India has declared allocation of about USD 7.34 billion for the development of smart cities, across the country.

The hybrid polyurea accounts for a larger share of 62.8% of the market in 2018.

The building and construction application segment accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.

The powder coatings technology is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The market in this region is expected to dominate due to the thriving aerospace and defense industry on account of the growing production of aircrafts to meet global demand.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is one of the principal producers of polyaspartic coatings and launched EnviroLastic, which has anti-microbial characteristics and can be applied to resist mildew, molds, and fungus in storage tanks and the food processing industry.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hybrid Polyurea

Pure Polyurea

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Coatings

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Million ; 2018-2028)

North America

US.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

