Biomedical Textiles Market Size to Worth USD 22.68 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Increasing demand for advanced wound dressings and biomedical textiles is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biomedical textiles market size was USD 13.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing development of smart biomedical textiles.

In addition, high demand for advanced wound dressings as well as biomedical textiles is also driving revenue growth of the market. Biomedical smart clothes contain embedded textile systems that measure respiration, posture, oxygen saturation, and electrocardiograms. Healthcare smart clothing includes e-textiles woven with electronics that provide patient care functions, which offer healthcare providers real-time patient information and alert them to possible warning signs. Majority of healthcare professionals use these textiles to monitor patients' daily activities, which ultimately reduces number of hospital visits. Currently, smart clothing includes gloves fitted with sensors, socks equipped with thin blood pressure sensors, and stress-monitoring wearables. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Major companies Braun SE, DSM, Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Swicofil AG, and ATEX Technologies, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The non-biodegradable segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to increased use of non-biodegradable fibers in development of biomedical textiles that are designed to close exposed wounds and are removed once the wound has sufficiently healed. In addition, increasing number of soft and hard tissue implants, surgical sutures, and extracorporeal devices implants are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Non-biodegradable fibers include polypropylene, viscose, polyester, polyethylene, and polyamide, which prevent bacteria from colonizing sutures.

The non-woven segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during forecast period. Non-woven fabric delivers critical safety properties, such as prevention against infections and diseases, as they help to fight against cross-contamination and spread of infection in a medical or surgical environment. In addition, nonwovens are increasingly being used in the design of smart wound care products, with functions such as promoting moist wound healing environments, reducing skin adhesion, and controlling vapor transmission. Moreover, increasing need for non-woven fabrics in surgical sutures, bandages, extracorporeal devices, and implant applications is expected to drive revenue growth in this segment.

The non-implantable segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period. Use of non-implantable products typically involves prevention of the spread of infection, absorption of blood or exudates, and promotion of healing. Increasing number of surgeries and accidents will make biomedical textiles more prevalent in non-implantable products, which are used as external applications on the body with or without direct contact with skin. There are various types of solid non-implantable products, including bandages, orthopedic belts, plasters, gauze, wound care dressings, pressure garments, and others. Generally, non-implantable products are used to protect against infection, absorb and exude blood & excess fluid, and promote healing.

The hospitals segment is expected to register steady growth rate during forecast period due to increasing number of daily tests and surgeries. Biomedical textiles are used as a part of routine clinical care to facilitate healing. Silk-Based Biomaterials (SBBs) have been widely used clinically in sutures and are increasingly recognized as potential materials for biomedical textiles in healthcare applications. Ease of processing, remarkable mechanical properties, controllable degradability, and biocompatibility of SBBs have led to high utilization of SBBs for extracorporeal implants, soft tissue repairs, healthcare products, and related uses. Nowadays, hospitals use advanced wound dressing materials that are stronger, more flexible, and absorbent.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing home healthcare services are responsible for rapid growth of the market, geriatric population, and need for diabetes diagnosis services, which are expected to drive market growth in this region during the forecast period. According to U.S. Census Bureau, there were 54.1 million senior citizens in the U.S. on July 1, 2019. Increasing investments of companies, such as Secant Medical, LLC, Bally Ribbon Mills, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc. for developing high-performance biomedical textile structures in countries including the U.S. and Canada, are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Segments covered in the report:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Non-biodegradable

Biodegradable

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Non-woven

Woven

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgical Sutures

Non-implantable

End-use Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

