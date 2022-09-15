Property Management Software Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global property management software market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Definition and Application:

Property management software (PMS) refers to a digital tool that assists real estate professionals and landlords in managing back-office, financial and administrative operations. It is widely used to attract, screen, and manage tenants, respond to maintenance requests, and track all expenses and revenue. PMS helps to simplify and automate the tasks and maintain a clear digital paper trail for compliance purposes. It also aids in streamlining property management procedures by improving financial tracking, eliminating rent collection processes, reducing communication gaps, and providing convenient storage of documents and contracts. As a result, PMS is extensively utilized across the residential and commercial segments.

Property Management Software Market Trends:

The rapidly expanding real estate sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. PMS is widely used in real estate management to simplify, automate, and delegate tasks associated with managing properties due to its high reliability, security, and user-friendliness. In addition, the increasing demand for PMS in the hospitality sector to manage reservations and administrative tasks, such as check-ins and checkouts, guest services, housekeeping, inventory, and online bookings, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for marketing, lead generation, tenant screening, and minimizing maintenance costs is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rising demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, and the growing infrastructural development, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Property Management Software Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the property management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)

• Appfolio Inc.

• Chetu Inc.

• Console Australia Pty Ltd

• Corelogic Inc.

• London Computer Systems Inc.

• MRI Software LLC

• Oracle Corporation

• Realpage Inc.

• Resman LLC

• Yardi Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global property management software market based on component, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Software:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

• Services:

• System Integration

• Training and Support

• Consulting

Breakup by Application:

• Non-Residential:

• Retail Spaces

• Office Spaces

• Hotels

• Others

• Residential:

• Multi-Family Housing

• Single-Family Housing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

