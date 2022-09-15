Liquid Soap Market Size, Share, Global Industry Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

Global Liquid Soap Market Report

The global liquid soap market size reached US$ 18.27 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 27.03 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Liquid Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global liquid soap market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How do you market liquid soap?

The global liquid soap market reached a value of US$ 18.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027.

Liquid soap is a cleaning agent made from the salts of vegetable or animal fats that is helpful against viruses and bacteria. It contains moisturizers that prevent dry skin and lower pH levels than bar soaps, making it suitable for people with sensitive skin. Nowadays, liquid soap is easily available, economical and is utilized across the globe for several commercial and residential purposes, such as maintaining hygiene, cleanliness, and washing clothes.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-soap-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Liquid Soap Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing concerns about hygiene and cleanliness. In addition, the increasing adoption of safety measures in homes, offices, and public places represents another major factor escalating the product demand.

Besides this, the introduction of touch-free hand hygiene dispensers has led to the rising utilization of liquid soaps to maintain sanitation and sterility in healthcare facilities due to the sudden coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Moreover, liquid soap is also utilized to maintain hygiene requirements in quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and the food processing industry.

Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are developing organic and natural ingredients-based variants that do not contain perfumes, allergens, animal by-products, and harsh chemicals. These factors are anticipated to create a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.

Global Liquid Soap Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some Major Liquid Soap Companies:

3M Company, Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Unilever PLC.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-soap-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product type, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Product Type:

• Bath and Body Soaps

• Dish Wash Soap

• Laundry Soaps

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Households

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Luxury Cosmetics Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/luxury-cosmetics-market-is-expected-to-boom-us-64-55-billion-by-2027-growing-at-5-10-cagr

Electric Rice Cooker Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/electric-rice-cooker-market-2022-27-size-share-industry-report-price-trends-and-forecast

India Packaged Rice Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-packaged-rice-market-size-2022-27-top-companies-overview-share-trends-report-growth-and-forecast

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800