Corporate Wellness Market Size Reach US$ 88.5 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 56.9 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Corporate Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 56.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

Corporate wellness involves the implementation of numerous programs by corporate enterprises for promoting the health and wellbeing of their employees. It includes health promotion strategies that assist in enhancing their overall health in an attempt to maximize production output. These programs also assist in significantly improving the overall organizational culture and worksite environment.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/corporate-wellness-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases. This can be accredited to the unhealthy dietary patterns and the sedentary lifestyles led by the masses, along with the requirement to use digital screens for prolonged hours in a day. Coupled with the growing organizational awareness regarding employee health and wellbeing, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing consciousness about the importance of mental health, the introduction of comprehensive insurance plans for promoting telemedicine and the continual improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across the globe.

Breakup by Service:

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition and Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Breakup by Category:

Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations/Employers

Breakup by Delivery:

Onsite

Offsite

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virgin Pulse

Vitality

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC

Wellsource Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3lsTqDy

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.snntv.com/story/47227689/super-absorbent-polymers-market-size-to-surpass-us-156-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-107

https://www.snntv.com/story/47227685/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-size-to-surpass-us-22877-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-154

https://www.snntv.com/story/47227687/robotic-process-automation-market-size-share-demand-growth-and-forecast-202227

https://www.snntv.com/story/47227684/usagebased-insurance-market-size-to-surpass-us-1234-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-2447

https://www.snntv.com/story/47227683/biosensors-market-size-to-surpass-us-399-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-851

https://www.snntv.com/story/47201321/smart-hospitals-market-202227-size-share-demand-growth-and-analysis

Autonomous Vehicle Market

Railway System Market

https://www.snntv.com/story/47148203/pharmacovigilance-market-report-202227-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.