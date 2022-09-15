Dashboard Camera Market Size Reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 13.62%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global dashboard camera market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Dashboard Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global dashboard camera market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62% during 2022-2027.

A dashboard camera or dashcam is a video camera attached to the windshield or dashboard of a vehicle. It is used to record the view around or inside the car through the windscreen. A dashboard camera is equipped with features like date and time, G-force, inbuilt GPS, and night recordings. It also uses computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) that interprets video recordings by providing deeper insight into the driver’s behavior. The videos are stored in the cloud, and when linked to fleet management software, users can view the recordings of speeding, heavy braking, aggressive acceleration, and harsh cornering.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dashboard-camera-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global dashboard camera market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding vehicular safety among individuals. A significant rise in number of car thefts and road accidents is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various nations, such as the U.S., Russia, France, and Canada, are taking regulatory initiatives for the mandatory installation of dashboard camerasto to prevent insurance fraud, deliberate accidents, and false insurance claims. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet and high-end GPS tracking and the integration of innovative technologies, such as seamless wireless connectivity, collision avoidance systems, lane departure warning and blind-spot detection,are expected to provide positive outlook tothe market in the coming years.

Breakup by Technology:

Basic

Advanced

Smart

Breakup by Product:

1-Channel

2-Channel

Rear View

Breakup by Video Quality:

SD and HD

Full HD and 4K

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Vehicle

Personal Vehicle

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

In-store

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABEO Technology CO. Ltd

Aiptek International GmbH

Amcrest Technologies Llc

CNSLink Ltd.

Cobra Electronics Corporation (Cedar Electronics Corporation)

DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd. (KYE Systems Corp.)

DOD Technologies Inc

Garmin Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Steelmate Co. Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3feMG8z

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

Super Absorbent Polymers Market

http://www.rfdtv.com/story/47227685/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-size-to-surpass-us-22877-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-154

http://www.rfdtv.com/story/47227687/robotic-process-automation-market-size-share-demand-growth-and-forecast-202227

http://www.rfdtv.com/story/47227684/usagebased-insurance-market-size-to-surpass-us-1234-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-2447

http://www.rfdtv.com/story/47227683/biosensors-market-size-to-surpass-us-399-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-851

http://www.rfdtv.com/story/47201321/smart-hospitals-market-202227-size-share-demand-growth-and-analysis

Autonomous Vehicle Market

http://www.rfdtv.com/story/47163358/railway-system-market-size-to-surpass-us-344-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-478

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.