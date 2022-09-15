Conformal Coatings Market is Estimated to be US$ 16.92 Billion by 2027 with Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.10%

Conformal Coatings Market Report 2022-2027

The global conformal coatings market size reached US$ 11.72 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 16.92 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Conformal Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global conformal coatings market size reached a value of US$ 11.72 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027.

Conformal coatings are thin polymeric layers that protect the printed circuit board (PCB) from chemicals, dust, extreme environmental conditions, and corrosion. They help design miniaturized circuits and electronics by allowing closer track spacing and larger voltage gradients. They conform to the PCB surface through spraying, dipping, vapor deposition, and brushing. They extend the working life of PCB by preventing damage from rough handling and mechanical and thermal stress. As a result, conformal coatings find extensive applications in music players, video recorders, cameras, smartphones, computers, laptops, gaming consoles, remote control cars, televisions, wearable devices, faxes, and printers.

Conformal Coatings Market Trends and Drivers:

The global conformal coatings market is primarily driven by the rising product applications in the aerospace industry for protecting satellites, space shuttle, passive detection, and aircraft communication systems. Moreover, the surging adoption of conformal coatings in the healthcare industry to protect medical equipment and devices from short circuits and thermal shocks is positively influencing market growth.

Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for PCBs in the automotive sector to withstand moisture, chemicals, and high temperatures. In line with this, the expanding application of automatic driver assistance systems (ADAS) in premium cars is contributing to market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for PCBs in 5G networks to prevent delayed transmissions and lost signals has catalyzed market growth.

Other factors, including the rising demand for water-resistant electronic devices, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and technological advancements in consumer electronics, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Conformal Coatings Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Altana AG, Chase Corporation, CHT Germany GmbH, Dow Inc., Dymax Corporation, Electrolube (HK Wentworth Group), Europlasma NV, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, MG Chemicals, Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Dr. Hönle AG) and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, technologies, operation method and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Epoxy

• Urethane

• Parylene

• Others

Breakup by Technologies:

• Solvent-based

• UV-cured

• Water-based

Breakup by Operation Method:

• Dip Coating

• Spray Coating

• Brush Coating

• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Breakup by End Use:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Medical

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

