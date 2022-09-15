Flow Chemistry Market Size is Anticipated to Expand At A CAGR Of 9.8% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption of flow chemistry in pharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical industries to drive market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flow Chemistry Market size is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth driving factors include increasing applications of flow chemistry in the pharmaceutical industry and in chemical industries for a variety and increasing range of applications.

Over the last few decades, the field of flow chemistry has gotten a lot of attention. From drug discovery to processing, flow chemistry has been commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry. A number of new enabling technologies are making it more rational to run reactions in flow over batch techniques from a synthetic standpoint. Furthermore, highly automated flow synthesis systems have been developed with a wide variety of applications in the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from medicinal chemistry programme advancement to self-optimizing synthetic routes.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3938

Top Companies: Am Technology, CEM Corporation, Milestone Srl, Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd., Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc., Hel Group, Uniqsis Ltd., Chemtrix BV, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Corning Incorporated, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd., PDC Machines Inc., and Parr Instrument Company.

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

Phlow Corp., headquartered in the United States, and the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) announced a strategic alliance in February 2021 aimed at increasing the supply of essential medicines for US patients. The collaboration will make it easier for Phlow to use flow chemistry and other continuous advanced manufacturing processes to produce the critical ingredients that allow end-to-end drug manufacturing in the United States.

Plug flow reactors are well-suited to rapid reactions and large-scale processes, and their use in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing is expected to grow.

Microreactors are expected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to their widespread use in pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to see the fastest growth in the use of flow chemistry for conducting reactions, continuous separations, and continuous crystallisation.

During the forecast period, petrochemicals segment is projected to register a substantial revenue CAGR, owing to rising demand for high yield with low energy and material usage and high-cost savings.

Due to high demand from many major end-use industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals, Europe is one of the fastest growing markets among other regional markets, and accounted for a revenue share of 22.6% in 2020.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2020, attributed to large number of chemical manufacturers in countries in the region, and rapid technological advancements.

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flow-chemistry-market

Market Segmentation:

Reactor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

CSTR

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave System

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia & Research

Petrochemicals

Others

Regional Outlook:

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

To Get Insights Speak to Analyst: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3938

Key questions covered in the global Flow Chemistry market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Flow Chemistry market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Flow Chemistry market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Flow Chemistry market?

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3938

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene [UHMWPE] Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-uhmwpe-market

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market

Microbial Fuel Cell Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbial-fuel-cell-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.