Sodium Silicate Market Trend 2028 | Increasing Demand From The Construction Industry is Estimated To Stimulate Demand

Reports And Data

Sodium Silicate Market Size – USD 9.52 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Trends – Increasing demand from the paper & pulp industry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium silicate market is expected to reach USD 12.55 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is due to increasing demand for sodium silicates from the end-user industries.

An increase in demand for adhesives & sealants in the paper & pulp and construction industry is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. There is a stiff competition in the market owing to the presence of several manufacturers with large capacities worldwide. The increasing use of sodium silicates as an adhesive/sealant in various manufacturing applications are driving the product demand. The sodium silicate is used to bind fiber drums, paperboard laminates, and cores of paper towel and toilet tissues, among others.

North America region holds a key position in the market owing to the presence of several oil refineries, pulp & paper industries, and detergent manufacturing companies. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials in the region is pivotal in driving market growth.

Get A Sample Of The Report: Https://Www.Reportsanddata.Com/Sample-Enquiry-Form/1998

Top Companies: Evonik Industries Ag, Solvay Sa, Pq Corporation, Basf Se, Ciech Group, W.R. Grace & Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel Company Ltd., Shangyu Huachang Industrial Co., And Ppg Industries Inc., Among Others.

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest

By Product Form, Solid Sodium Silicate Held A Larger Market Share In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 4.2% In The Forecast Period. It Is Used In A Wide Variety Of Applications, Including Detergents & Soaps, Pulp & Paper, Adhesives & Sealants, Gels & Powders, And Water Treatment, Among Others.

By Application, Detergent Contributed To The Largest Market Share In 2018 And Is Expected To Witness A Growth Rate Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period. Sodium Silicate Is Used As A Building Agent In Many Commercial Detergents, Owing To Its Benefits To Prevent Mineral Deposits On Surfaces After Washing By Eliminating Water Hardness.

The Asia Pacific Region Dominated The Market In 2018 And Is Projected To Grow At A Rate Of 4.3% In The Forecast Period. This Is Primarily Due To The Growth In Building And Construction Activities Coupled With The Increasing Use Of Detergents In The Region. Also, An Increase In The Purchasing Power Parity Of The Consumer Due To Rise In The Level Of Disposable Income Of People Is Expected To Drive The Product Demand In The Region.

In April 2019, Basf Made An Investment In The Modernization Of Its Silica Plant At The Düsseldorf-Holthausen Location. The Investment Is Allocated For The Modernization And Upgradation Of Existing Facilities Over The Next Ten Years. The Investment Is Intended To Serve Customers With High-Value Silicates.

To Know More About The Report: Https://Www.Reportsanddata.Com/Report-Detail/Sodium-Silicate-Market

Market Segmnetation:

Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, Usd Million; 2018-2028)

Liquid Sodium Silicate

Solid Sodium Silicate

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, Usd Million; 2018-2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomer

Detergent

Flocculants

Catalyst

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, Usd Million; 2018-2028)

Consumer Products

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Benelux

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest Of Apac

Latin America

Brazil

Rest Of Latam

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest Of Mea

To Get Insights Speak To Analyst: Https://Www.Reportsanddata.Com/Inquiry-Before-Buying/1998

Key Questions Covered In The Global Sodium Silicate Market Report:

What Is The Expected Market Size Of The Global Sodium Silicate Market During The Forecast Period?

What Factors Are Expected To Hamper Global Sodium Silicate Market Growth Over The Forecast Period?

What Key Factors Are Expected To Drive Global Revenue Growth Between 2021 And 2028?

Which Application Segment Is Expected To Dominate Other Application Segments Over The Forecast Period?

Which Region Is Expected To Dominate In Terms Of Revenue During The Forecast Period?

What Are The Key Outcomes Of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis And Swot Analysis?

Which Leading Players Are Operating In The Global Sodium Silicate Market?

Request A Customization Of The Report: Https://Www.Reportsanddata.Com/Request-Customization-Form/1998

Browse More Reports:

Fuel Additives Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fuel-additives-market

Can Coatings Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/can-coating-market

Hybrid Fabric Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hybrid-fabric-market

Thank You For Reading The Report. Kindly Contact Us To Know More About The Customization Plan That We Offer As Per Client Requirement. Our Team Will Ensure That The Report Is Well Suited As Per Your Requirement.

About Us:

Reports And Data Is A Market Research And Consulting Company That Provides Syndicated Research Reports, Customized Research Reports, And Consulting Services. Our Solutions Purely Focus On Your Purpose To Locate, Target, And Analyse Consumer Behaviour Shifts Across Demographics, Across Industries, And Help Clients To Make Smarter Business Decisions. We Offer Market Intelligence Studies Ensuring Relevant And Fact-Based Research Across Multiple Industries, Including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, And Energy. We Consistently Update Our Research Offerings To Ensure Our Clients Are Aware Of The Latest Trends Existent In The Market. Reports And Data Has A Strong Base Of Experienced Analysts From Varied Areas Of Expertise. Our Industry Experience And Ability To Develop A Concrete Solution To Any Research Problems Provides Our Clients With The Ability To Secure An Edge Over Their Respective Competitors.