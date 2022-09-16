Female Reggae Artist Zahira Unveils Inspirational Single “Call on Jah” on 9/16/22
International performing artist Zahira, releases her new captivating reggae single and video.
Zahira stands strong through her lyrics, like a true lioness.”HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soulful reggae artist Zahira releases her new single, “Call on Jah,” on 9/16/22. “Call on Jah” is a mantra for self-betterment that reminds listeners to reconnect with their limitless power, and the song’s angelic vocals and groove carry the listener to a calm and uplifting place. This new single is accompanied by a captivating video filmed on the Big Island of Hawaii.
— Top Shelf Music
Producers Alann Ulises and DJ Sammy V created the song’s solid R&B/reggae foundation. The cover artwork, “The Sacred Child,” was created by artist Abba Yahudah Selassie. “Call on Jah” is Zahira’s first release since becoming a mother.
Zahira’s clear voice has received rave reviews from fans and critics around the world, and she has gained success internationally as a singer, songwriter and musician, inspiring audiences with strength, positivity and a presence that lights up the stage. Her signature sound combines reggae, R&B and world music, delivered with passionate vocals and uplifting lyrics to promote healing and empowerment. Zahira has shared the stage with the Original Wailers, Luciano and KRS One, among other artists. She has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Great American Music Hall, Seattle Hempfest and many other international venues and festivals.
Reflecting on her new single, Zahira says, “When we wake in the morning, may we speak to Jah first and give thanks for the blessing of life in every direction.” Zahira’s new single, “Call on Jah,” will be available on all platforms on September 16, 2022.
Zahira - Call on Jah (Official Music Video)