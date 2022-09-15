Statistics Report: Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 16.71 Bn by 2025
Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Interleukin Inhibitors, TNF Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, and Others), by Disease Type (Asymmetric Psoriatic Arthritis, Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis, Distal Interphalangeal Predominant (DIP) Psoriatic Arthritis, Spondylitis, and Arthritis Mutilans), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025".
— Zion Market Research
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔.𝟕𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟏.𝟐% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.
Psoriatic arthritis is a condition prevalent in psoriasis patients and involves inflammatory arthropathy. This leads to swelling, stiffness, and tenderness of joints caused by the degeneration of cartilage bones in the joints. Sometimes, lesions may appear later than joints problems. This is a non-curable condition, but controlling the symptoms can prevent joint damage.
Psoriatic arthritis is caused by abnormal immune responses, which leads to joint inflammation and overproduction of skin cells. Psoriatic arthritis can affect any body part and cause swollen and painful joints that feel warm when touched. The global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is mainly driven by the increased prevalence of psoriasis that is leading to the rise in the number of psoriatic arthritis patients.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟓𝟒 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝟑𝟎 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐧 “𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”.
As per the National Psoriasis Foundation report, in 2018, around 10 to 30% percent of people with psoriasis developed psoriatic arthritis. Furthermore, increasing use of biologics, growing R&D activities of pipeline drugs, and rising disease awareness among people coupled with a large population with unmet needs is also expected to propel the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market.
However, stringent regulatory approval process, high cost of drugs, and lack of proper diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis may hamper the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market globally over the projected time period.
North America is expected to dominate the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market globally over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing adoption of biological drugs for arthritis treatment and the rising prevalence of psoriatic arthritis. The region is also among the largest consumers of psoriatic arthritis therapeutics.
Additionally, the constantly rising number of new product approvals supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and advanced healthcare infrastructure is also driving this regional market. Furthermore, the presence of developed countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is expected to further promote the region’s psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market.
Europe is expected to hold the second spot in the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market globally in the years ahead, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a growing number of R&D activities conducted by the leading market players, and ongoing technological advancements made in the healthcare industry.
The Asia Pacific psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow notably in the future, due to the presence of developing economies of India and China and increasing healthcare facilities across the region. These countries have a large consumer base, which is also fuelling this regional market. Increasing disease awareness among the regional population, development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing investments made by major market players is positively influencing the regional market.
Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow moderately over the estimated time period, owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and constant improvements made in the existing healthcare facilities.
𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
-Bristol-Myers Squibb
-Amgen
-Celgene Corporation
-Janssen Biotech
-UCB
-Pfizer
-Biogen
-Novartis AG
-Eli Lilly and Company
-AbbVie.
This report segments the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market into:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
-Interleukin Inhibitors
-TNF Inhibitors
-PDE4 Inhibitors
-Others
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
-Asymmetric Psoriatic Arthritis
-Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis
-Distal Interphalangeal Predominant (DIP) Psoriatic Arthritis
-Spondylitis
-Arthritis Mutilans
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
-Hospital Pharmacies
-Online Pharmacies
-Retail Pharmacies
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 –
The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are expected to have a negative influence on industry growth over the predicted period, making it an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency. As we continue to dig further into the challenges surrounding COVID-19, we are better able to identify possible solutions. Consumer demand, purchasing habits, supply chain rerouting, current market factors, and substantial government initiatives are all examined in the report on COVID-19. In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the updated study offers new insights, analyses, estimates, and projections.
𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒
1)Which key factors will influence Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market growth over 2022-2028?
2)What will be the value of the Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market during 2022-2028?
3)Which region will contribute notably towards the Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics value?
Other