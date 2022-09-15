Global Leather Chemicals Market Size Worth US$ 11.89 Billion by 2027| Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.20%

Global Leather Chemicals Market Report

The global leather chemicals market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 11.89 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Leather Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global leather chemicals market reached a value of US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.89 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027.

Leather chemicals comprise various specialty chemicals used to process raw animal hides to obtain finished products. They are applied to hides or skins to prevent the deterioration caused by the microorganisms and enhance the texture, adhesiveness, and mold resistance of leather. They also help impart the desired properties, such as color, softness, toughness, water resistance, and fullness to the leather. As a result, leather chemicals are widely utilized for tanning, dyeing, and finishing during different stages of leather production. Nowadays, some commonly available chemicals include resins, dyes, vegetable tannin, mineral salts, animal oils, surfactants, degreasers, formic acid, aldehydes, chromium sulfates, biocides, and salts.

Leather Chemicals Market Trends and Drivers:

The global leather chemicals market is primarily driven by the growing usage of leather for manufacturing automotive upholstery and interior. Additionally, with changing fashion trends and inflating consumer disposable incomes, there has been a significant increase in premium leather clothing and footwear demand.

In line with this, the shifting consumer preferences toward high-quality luxury leather items, such as handbags, apparel, home furnishings, wallets, and other accessories, have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the launch of bio-based green leather chemicals due to the rising environmental consciousness and awareness about the harmful impacts of synthetic chemicals has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Other factors, including the escalating sales of high-end vehicles, shifting inclination toward product aesthetics, elevating living standards, rapid

urbanization, and easy availability of raw materials, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Leather Chemicals Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Leather Chemicals Companies:

Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Zhejiang Longsheng Group and Kiri Industries Limited (KIL)), Eastman Chemical Company, Indofil Industries Limited, Lanxess AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Schill + Seilacher GmbH, Stahl Holdings B.V., TFL Ledertechnik GmbH and Zschimmer & Schwarz Chemie GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, chemicals type, product and end user.

Breakup by Chemicals Type:

• Tanning and Dyeing Chemicals

• Beam House Chemicals

• Finishing Chemicals

Breakup by Product:

• Biocides

• Surfactants

• Chromium Sulfate

• Polyurethane Resins

• Sodium Bicarbonate

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Footwear

• Furniture

• Automotive

• Textile

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

