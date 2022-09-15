At 4.1% CAGR, Global Mints Market Size Worth $7.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Increasing concerns among the population to improve oral hygiene have readily aided the market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Mints Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Mint is a kind of aromatic herb originated by various species of the mint plant. It's a common ingredient in Turkish, Indian, Vietnamese, Greek, and Persian dishes. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Mint Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Mints-Market-Research-513372
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to increasing consumer preference towards mints as it provides various health benefits and growing innovation in products with various flavors gives rise to the intake of mints. Moreover, people are becoming more conscious of their health that further surging the sales of mint and thus increasing its usage in many sugar free confectionery products. China and India are some of the largest mint producers in the world and the production of mint increases owing to its medicinal and aromatic uses.
2. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and even pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Mint Market. However, the rising side effects of consuming excessive mints are some of the factors impeding the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Mints Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513372
Segmental Analysis :
1. The global mints market based on type can be further segmented into Peppermint, Spearmint, Applemint, Watermint, and Others. Peppermint held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Peppermint oil is widely used in cosmetics, including body lotions, moisturisers, and other creams.
2. The global mints market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 45% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the increasing consumer preference towards mints as it provides various health benefits and growing innovation in products with various flavors gives rise to the intake of mints.
3. The global mints market based on application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Recently, people are using mint flavors in various multi cuisines dishes as it provides different tastes and flavors in food which attracts consumers.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Global Mints Industry are -
1. Ferndale Confectionery Pty. Ltd.,
2. Ferrero International SA,
3. Herbion International Inc.,
4. Mondelez International, Inc.,
5. Nestec, Inc.,
Click on the following link to buy the Global Mints Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513372
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Global Mint & Menthol Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Mint-Menthol-Market-Research-513203
B. Essential Oils Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16310/essential-oils-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn