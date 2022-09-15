Fluid Milk Market Insight, Forecast, Outlook & Analysis by AMR | Danone, SA, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc., Nestl S.A

Fluid Milk Market

Fluid Milk Market by Source, Type, Application and Distribution Channel - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The milk processed for beverage use is industrially termed as fluid milk. Its consumption assists in maintaining bone & teeth health, weight management, and muscle development. Standardization, pasteurization, homogenization, and vitamin fortification are some of the operations involved in the manufacturing of beverage milk.

Fluid milk is standardized to provide consistent milk products to customers because fat content in milk varies with species, feed, animal breed, stage of lactation, and other factors. Majority of the fluid milk is pasteurized utilizing the high temperature short time continuous process to retain the freshness of milk. Higher heat processes, such as aseptic processing or ultra pasteurization, are utilized to extend the shelf life of the product. Fluid milk is usually fortified with vitamin D and vitamin A.

Growing health consciousness is the key factor driving the global fluid milk market growth across the globe. Increase in population and growth in disposable incomes in emerging economies supplement the market growth. High cost and stiff competition from other beverages are anticipated to hamper the market growth. However, the development of specialty fluid milk beverages, such as lactose-free milk, to cater to the diverse nutritional demands of customers is expected to present potential opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the global fluid milk market on the basis of source, type, application, distribution channel, and geography. According to source, the market is divided into cow milk, ship milk, goat milk, and buffalo milk. Based on type, the market bifurcated into whole milk, low-fat milk, reduced-fat milk, skim-milk, cultured buttermilk, lactose-free milk, and flavored milk. According to application, the market is bifurcated into fortified milk, flavored dairy drinks, yoghurt, cheese, creams, and frozen desserts. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, food specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. The geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players: Agri-Mark, Inc., Associated Milk Producers Inc., Country Fresh LLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone, SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Lactalis Group, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc., Nestl S.A.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global fluid milk market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed in the report.

