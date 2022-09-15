Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Share Worth $754.3 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Rising injuries, smoking trends, and radiation exposure is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market size is estimated to reach $754.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease and it falls under the category of nervous system illness. Therefore, besides genetics, the elevating smoking trends among teenagers, brain injuries, and exposure to highly intense radiation are factors set to drive the growth of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market for the period 2022-2027.
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15398/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-market.html
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the North America Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Enlargement in research activities to develop a more effective and reliable way of treatment is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market. The exorbitant nature of curative treatments and lower chances of survival is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market report.
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15398
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market based on the treatment type can be further segmented into medicines, and therapies (chemotherapy and stem cell transplant). The medicines segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the widescale use of drugs in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Moreover, medicine is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as world-class healthcare facilities in countries like the U.S.
3. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market based on treatment channel can be further segmented into hospitals, diagnostic facilities, other medical facilities. The hospital segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the far-reaching prevalence of hospitals in both urban and rural areas. The hospital segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the refining infrastructure of hospitals as governments are allocating innumerable flows of hard cash.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Industry are -
1. Mylan N.V.
2. Sanofi S.A.
3. Biogen Inc.
4. Apotex Inc.
5. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15398
