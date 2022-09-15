Sneaker Market Size to Rise $215.6 Billion, Globally and by 2031, Registering At a 5.3% CAGR From 2022 to 2031

Sneaker Market

According to a new report, The global sneaker market is analyzed on the basis of product type, end user, price point, category, distribution channel, and region

Due to rising awareness of health and fitness, sneaker penetration is anticipated to rise among women in developing nations.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Sneaker Market by Product Type, by End User, by Price Point, by Category, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The sneaker market size was valued at $131.10 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $215.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise of the sports industry and the industries that depend on it is supported by the educational system's paradigm shift. Additionally, the popularity of sports instruction and training in academic settings has greatly elevated awareness of exercise and sports. As a result, a lot of educational institutions and schools give kids training so they may participate in a variety of sporting events.

Additionally, the development of the sneaker business is aided by customers increasingly selecting outdoor activities like adventure sports to decompress or break up the monotony of their daily lives. The market is growing as a result of initiatives done by various governments in nations like Australia and India to encourage sports, health, and fitness. These programs have raised public awareness of sports and sports-related items.

The global sneaker market is analyzed on the basis of product type, end user, price point, category, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into low-top sneakers, mid-top sneakers, and high-top sneakers. Among these, the mid-top sneakers segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Innovative product launches and higher level of comfort offered by shoes have also increased demand for mid-top sneakers.

By end user, the market is divided into men, women, and kids. The growth of the men's sneaker segment is being fueled by people being able to spend more on luxury items due to an increase in disposable income.

By price point, the market is divided into luxury and economic. A major factor projected to fuel the expansion of the global sneaker market is consumers' increased willingness to spend more on sneakers due to improved lifestyles and rising disposable income.

By distribution channel, the sneaker market growth is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, brand outlets, e-commerce, and others. The specialty stores segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer options such as discounts as well as benefits of immediate gratification, which results in growth of the sneaker market demand.

By category, it is classified into private label and branded. The branded segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Consumers buying shoes through online sales channels prefer the branded ones, as they can afford them in low price. This factor is boosting the branded sneaker market trends.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the largest share during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market possesses growth potential for companies offering new and innovative footwear products. Increase in urbanization and surge in middle-class consumers in developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sneaker more desirable for consumer of all age groups.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Sneaker Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Sneaker Market.

The major players analyzed for global sneaker industry are:

○ 361 Degrees International Limited

○ Adidas Group

○ Asics Corporation

○ Crocs Retail Llc

○ New Balance Inc.

○ NikeInc

○ Peak Sports

○ Puma SE

○ Skechers U.S.A.Inc.

○ Under Armour Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sneaker market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sneaker market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the sneaker market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Sneaker Market Growth.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

