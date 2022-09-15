Stem Cells Market Size and Growth is Estimated to USD 19.31 Billion by 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global stem cell market size is expected to reach USD 19.13 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stem cell market size is expected to reach USD 19.13 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing adoption of stem cell therapies to treat chronic and rare diseases, rising number of clinical trials for regenerative medicine globally, and rapid progress in stem cell research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advancements in regenerative medicine, and development of advanced gene editing and tissue engineering techniques are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Stem cells are unspecialized cells that have the ability to develop into different types of cells such as liver cells, muscle cells, and brain cells, among others. Stem cells have remarkable ability of self-renewal in undifferentiated state and can differentiate into various cell types with specific functions under appropriate triggers. Stem cells have played a major role in regenerative medicine, with increasing focus on stem cells of human origin such as adult stem cells, somatic stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. These cells can be used to regenerate human cells, organs, and tissues and have the capability to restore normal function after disease or debilitating injury. During embryonic development, stem cells can form cells of all three germ layers – mesoderm, endoderm, and ectoderm. They play a crucial role in repair system of body and normal turnover of regenerative organs such as skin and blood, and this has boosted their importance in medical therapies for the treatment of various degenerative illnesses.

Recent advancements in stem cell biology and research have enhanced the application scope of stem cell therapy in treating diseases wherein currently available medical therapies have failed to cure, prevent progression, or alleviate symptoms. This is also a key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, ethical issues and political controversies, concerns related to immunity, and stringent regulatory policies associated with stem cell research are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Human embryonic stem cells segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of human embryonic stem cells in regenerative medicine, growing application of ESCs in drug discovery and development, and rising use of ESCs to evaluate toxicity and biological activity of small molecule compounds.

Cryopreservation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing preference for cryopreservation of stem cells, availability of cell preparations of consistent quality, and growing ability of cryopreservation offer secure and stable storage to prevent metabolic damages to cells.

Allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of allogeneic stem cell transplant to treat hematologic disorders, blood cancers, and immune disorders.

Regenerative medicine is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapid progress in regenerative medicine, increasing focus on expanding therapeutic potential to treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, and growing preference for regenerative medicine as a viable alternative to conventional drug-based therapies.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing investment to boost stem cell research, rapid adoption of stem cell therapies to treat chronic diseases, increasing number of clinical trials, and presence of key market players in the region.

Research Methodology:

Reports and Data utilizes a unique approach to research to offer a comprehensive overview of the global Stem Cells Market to offer insights into investment opportunities for stakeholders, investors, clients, and businesses to make informed decisions. The report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to offer a better understanding of the market scenario.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.

The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth

Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.

Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth

The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Celgene Corporation

Virgin Health Bank

ReNeuron Group plc

Biovault Family

Mesoblast Ltd

Precious Cells International Ltd

Caladrius

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc.

Pluristem

Stem Cells Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook:

Adult stem cells

Neuronal stem cells

Mesenchymal stem cells

Hematopoietic stem cells

Umbilical cord stem cells

Adiposeâ€derived stem cells

Dental stem cells

Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) cells

Other adult-derived stem cells

Human embryonic stem cells

IPS cells

Very small embryonic like stem cells

Technology Outlook:

Cell acquisition

Umbilical cord blood

Bone marrow harvest

Apheresis

Cell Production

Therapeutic cloning

Cell culture

In-vitro Fertilization

Isolation

Cryopreservation

Expansion and sub-culture

Therapy Outlook:

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook:

Regenerative medicine

Orthopedics

Neurology

Hematology stem cells

Soft tissue injuries

Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based

Diabetes

Oncology

Liver disorder

Others

Drug discovery & development

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Stem Cells market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Stem Cells Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Stem Cells market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Thank you for reading our report. For more details please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet all the needs of clients. The report also offers a comprehensive regional analysis and specific countries can be included in the report according to the requirements.

