Semiconductor Market Size to Boost $427.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC
Increase in Utilization of Consumer ElectronicsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Semiconductor market size is valued at $427.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $698.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increased investments in memory devices and Integrated circuit components are driving technological improvements in the semiconductor sector. The emergence of artificial intelligence, internet of things and machine learning technologies is expected to create a market for Insulators as this technology aid memory chip to process large data in less time.
Key takeaways :
1. In component segment Memory device is expected to drive the overall market growth owing to on-going technological advancement such as virtual reality and cloud computing.
2. networking and communication is expected hold the large share owing to rise in demand for smart phone and smart devices around the world.
3. APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period due to rise of electronic equipment production and presence of large local component manufacturers.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Memory device is expected to drive the overall market growth at a CAGR of 6.1% owing to on-going technological advancement such as virtual reality and cloud computing. High average selling price of NAND flash chips and DRAM would contribute significantly to revenue generation.
2. APAC region is estimated to account for the largest semiconductor market share at 44.8% during the forecast period owing to rise of electronic equipment production. Due to the extensive on-going migration of various electrical equipment and the existence of local component manufacturers, China is recognised as the region's leading country. The market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace, owing to rising R&D spending.
3. With increasing demand for smart phone and smart devices around the world networking and communication segment is expected hold the large share in the market at 16.5% in 2020. Moreover due to Impact of Covid 19, the necessity of working from home has risen and the use of devices such as laptops, routers and other have increased which is expected to boost the semiconductor market size.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Semiconductor Industry are -
1. Qualcomm
2. Samsung Electronics
3. Toshiba Corporation
4. Micron Technology
5. Intel Corporation
