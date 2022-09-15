Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market worth $ 14.9 Billion by 2030 - by InsightAce Analytic

Global Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market info Global Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market seg

Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor market will be valued at US$ 3.50 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the market include Glooko, Inc, Dexcom, Inc, Big Foot Medical Inc, Roche Diabetes Care, myDario, iHealth Labs, Inc, KETO-MOJO, Pops Diabetes Care Inc” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market- by Components (Diabetes Monitoring Devices, Tracking & Diagnosis Apps, iOS, Android Based and Kit Accessories), Applications (Single-Use and Dual-Use), End-Users (Home Settings, Hospital & Other Healthcare Settings and Other End Users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor market will be valued at US$ 3.50 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The easiest way to manage and control diabetes is with next-generation continuous glucose monitors, which measure blood glucose levels in the body. These systems offer information about diseases, diets, prescriptions, and medication reminders. The management of diabetes must include daily glucose monitoring. The next-generation glucose monitors can provide the most excellent diabetes treatment for patients, which can lower manual glucose monitoring errors.

The market for smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitors will rise over the projected period due to various characteristics, including real-time data analysis, low cost, and easy availability. In addition, the market is anticipated to grow as a result of factors like the aging population, high prevalence of diabetes in people of all ages, rapid adoption of new technologies, changing lifestyle patterns, rising rates of overweight and obesity in the general population, demand for less invasive procedures, and rising healthcare costs. It is projected that rising diabetes rates will fuel demand for smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitors in the upcoming years. However, the next-generation smartphone-operated glucose monitor market's growth is hampered by patients' lack of knowledge about contemporary medical technology and strict reimbursement guidelines for sophisticated systems.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor market due to the high rate of diabetes prevalence and the quick uptake of cutting-edge technologies. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth due to the rising improvements in glucose monitor devices, the rising older population, and the rising diabetes cases.

Major market players operating in the Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor market include Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), myDario (US), iHealth Labs, Inc (US), KETO-MOJO (US), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), Glooko, Inc (US), Dexcom, Inc (US), Roche Diabetes Care (US), ForeCare, Inc (US), Informed Data Sytems Inc (US), One Drop (US), Amanda Health Inc (US, Big Foot Medical Inc (US), Pops Diabetes Care Inc (US), HealthifyMe (Bengaluru), Intruity Medical, Inc (US), Health25ync (Taiwan), myDiabby Healthcare (France), Symbiome (US), Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (US), Diabnext (France), Diabeto Medtech India Pvt (India), Biosense Technology Pvt Ltd (India), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2021, OneTouch Solutions, an eCommerce website offering a convenient and comprehensive selection of individualized wellness programs to assist people in managing diabetes, was founded by LifeScan (US), a global pioneer in blood glucose monitoring.

• In August 2020, through a commercialization and collaboration agreement, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (US), a medical technology business creating continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for persons with diabetes, teamed with Ascensia Diabetes Care. Eversense CGM systems from Senseonics are distributed globally by Ascensia thanks to this partnership. The Eversense brand of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) equipment is recommended for people with diabetes aged 18 and older.

Market Segments

Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Components, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Diabetes Monitoring Devices

• Tracking & Diagnosis Apps

• iOS

• Android Based

• Kit Accessories

Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Single-Use

• Dual-Use

Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Home Settings

• Hospital & Other Healthcare Settings

• Other End Users

Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

