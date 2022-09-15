Saffron Market worth $682.3 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.1% - IndustryARC
Rising saffron production and demand are anticipated to boost market demandHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Saffron Market size is estimated to reach $682.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Saffron is an aromatic, bitter grassy spice fabricated from a flower named crocus sativus which belongs to the Iridaceae plant family used for food coloring. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Saffron Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Enlarging health conditions like asthma, Alzheimer's, and cancer, spiking threat of communicable viruses, and escalating usage in foods, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Saffron Market. Exorbitant prices, negatively impacted processing activities because of the pandemic, and the growing threat of climatic abnormalities are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Saffron Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Saffron Market based on the Extension of application type can be further segmented into personal care products, food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and others. The food & beverages segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the high demand for the charismatic aroma and flavor of the saffron during the preparation of a persity of dishes.
2. The Saffron Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of the biggest saffron-producing countries like India and Iran. India, China, and Iran are amongst the top exporters of saffron to the world.
3. The Saffron Market based on the basis of forms can be further segmented into strands and powder. The strands segment held the largest share in 2021. Even though both the forms have no such difference in their nutritional value but there are a few factors that drive people toward thread form more than the powder. Nevertheless, the powder segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Saffron Industry are -
1. Taj Agro International
2. Shahri Food Products
3. Esfedan Trading Company
4. Iran saffron Company
5. Flora saffron
