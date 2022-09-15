Omega 3 Market To Surpass USD 4.5 Billion By 2030: Research Study by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global omega 3 market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis

The global omega 3 market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Omega 3 market revenue growth is expected to be driven by factors such as rising demand for omega 3 supplements to support brain and heart health from consumers, increasing number of product applications in the pharmaceutical industry for making various medicines, rising number of cases of heart-related diseases and obesity globally, and increasing investments by key market players in research activities for development of various innovative and more enhanced omega 3 products.

Consuming omega 3 fatty acids in regular diets can reduce the risk of cardiac arrest, asthma, cancer, and atopic disease, among other chronic diseases. It also provides nutrients and protein for hair follicle to prevent follicle inflammation and trigger hair growth by providing circulation to the scalp. Omega-3 helps to moisturize the skin and fight various skin problems, such as itchiness and redness, that are caused by psoriasis and dermatitis.

The American Heart Association (AHA) has recommended that people should eat fish that are rich in unsaturated fats, which are omega 3 fatty acids, at least twice a week. Omega-3 contains fatty acids, such as Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) that are beneficial for cardiovascular health. ALA is primarily found in plant-based foods such as olive, soybean, canola, walnut, and flaxseed oils. Moreover, individuals suffering from dry skin, poor circulation, poor memory, heart problems and fatigue might have omega-3 deficiency, and need to include omega 3 and other essential fatty acids in their diet to overcome these symptoms. Omega-3 fatty acid contains DHA and Arachidonic Acid (ARA), which are naturally found in breast milk, therefore are recommended to add to infant formulas. Infants that are fed formulas fortified with DHA have better hand-eye coordination, social skills, attention span, and intelligence test scores in studies. These fatty acids are safe and help to develop a child’s neurological and visual systems.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3393

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Owing to the unavailability of certain seafoods or fishes, a deficiency of the omega 3 has been observed amongst the children. Even many adults are suffering from malnutrition and being diagnosed with many chronic diseases. An immense demand for the omega 3 supplements have been estimated to get rid of those complexities and diseases.

• The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to the family income.

• A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

• In March 2020, Wiley Companies, an Omega-3 fish oil manufacturer, revealed its formulations of a new omega-3 concentrate in powder form. This was the first launch from the company in terms of the powder formulation.

• In December 2019, Nordic Investment Bank & the Norwegian producer of the pelagic fish products, Pelagia Holding AS refinanced for the acquisition of Epax Norway AS, a renowned omega 3 fatty acid producer.

• Key participants include BASF, Orkla Health, KD Pharma, Lonza, Corbion, Nordic Naturals, Croda International, Epax, Runke Bioengineering, and Pharma Marine, among others.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3393

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type, source, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

• Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

• Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Marine

• Vegetable Oils

• Nuts and Seeds

• Soya and Soya Products

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Nutraceuticals & Supplements

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Infant Formulas

• Fish Feed

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3393

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/08/24/2082930/0/en/Specialty-Food-Ingredients-Market-To-Reach-USD-125-66-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Nutraceutical Products Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/28/2166007/0/en/Nutraceutical-Products-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-461-70-Bn-By-2027-Growing-Demand-for-Fortified-Food-Owing-to-the-Increasing-Health-Consciousness-Amongst-Consumers-will-be-the-Major.html

Food Enzymes Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/19/1918190/0/en/Food-Enzyme-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-80-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.