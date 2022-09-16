Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market worth $ 42.78 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market info Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market seg

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs market is valued at US$ 13.76 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 42.78 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market- by Drugs (Monoclonal Antibodies, Blincyto (Blinatumomab), Besponsa (Inotuzumab Ozogamicin), Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab Pasudotox), Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin), Opdivo (Nivolumab), AiRuiKa (Camrelizumab), Tyvyt (Sintilimab), Tislelizumab, Gazyva (Obinutuzumab), Zynlonta (Loncastuximab Tesirine-lpyl), Darzalex (Daratumumab), Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin-blmf), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin), Arzerra (Ofatumumab), CAR-T Cell Therapy, Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel), Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel), Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel), Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel) and Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)), Pipeline Products (Monoclonal Antibodies, Teclistamab, Iomab-B, Ublituximab, CS1001, CAR-T Cell Therapy and Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (JNJ-68284528)), Indications (Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1211

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs market is valued at US$ 13.76 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 42.78 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cancers that damage the bone marrow, lymph nodes, and blood are hematological malignancies. The three hematological cancers include myeloma, leukemia, and lymphoma, with lymphoma being the most prevalent kind. The clinical results for blood cancers have been improved by using small molecule inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific T cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, recombinant immunotoxins, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cells, among other novel targeted therapies.

Increasing R&D efforts to create novel cancer therapies, adoption of precision medicine in the field of hematological malignancies, an increase in the number of drugs approved for the treatment of various types of hematological malignancies, and growing advancements in leukemia and lymphoma targeted therapies are just a few of the factors contributing to the growth of the hematological malignancies drugs market. The demand for this market is anticipated to increase shortly because of the rising prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma diseases. However, it is anticipated that market growth will be constrained in the next years by factors such as expensive treatment and product costs, unfavourable therapeutic side effects, unfavourable medical reimbursement regulations, and safety issues.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market over the forecast years due to the rising rates of leukemia and lymphoma in this area and the rising R&D spending for cancer therapies. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period. The market is expected to rise due to rising financing for cancer research, a high incidence of blood cancers, and an increased demand for efficient treatments.

Major market players operating in the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2021, for treating chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), Novartis received the US FDA's approval of Scemblix (asciminib) for two different indications.

• In September 2021, results from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 first-in-human (FIH) dose-escalation and cohort expansion clinical trial, which evaluated the safety and early efficacy of the investigational therapy epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with B-cell non-lymphoma Hodgkin's that had relapsed or been resistant to treatment, was released by AbbVie and Genma (B-NHL).

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1211

Market Segments

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Drugs, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Monoclonal Antibodies

o Blincyto (Blinatumomab)

o Besponsa (Inotuzumab Ozogamicin)

o Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab Pasudotox)

o Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin)

o Opdivo (Nivolumab)

o AiRuiKa (Camrelizumab)

o Tyvyt (Sintilimab)

o Tislelizumab

o Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)

o Zynlonta (Loncastuximab Tesirine-lpyl)

o Darzalex (Daratumumab)

o Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin-blmf)

o Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

o Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin)

o Arzerra (Ofatumumab

• CAR-T Cell Therapy

o Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)

o Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

o Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

o Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

o Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Pipeline Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Monoclonal Antibodies

o Teclistamab

o Iomab-B

o Ublituximab

o CS1001

• CAR-T Cell Therapy

o Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (JNJ-68284528)

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Indications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Leukemia

o Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

o Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia

o Acute Myeloid Leukemia

• Lymphoma

o Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

o Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

• Multiple Myeloma

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Hematological Malignancies Drugs market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market

 To analyze the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market value (US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

 TO get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Hematological Malignancies Drugs market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1211