Activewear Market is Projected to Reach USD 704.83 Billion by 2030: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing disposable income, improving living standards, and increasing desire for comfortable clothing are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activewear market size was USD 393.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increased health awareness among people to stay healthy, and also increased adoption of innovative and light activewear.

Wearing activewear is appropriate for both exercising and informal occasions. Activewear is attractive yet cozy clothing that is perfect for working out or unwinding. Although the clothing can be worn for other activities, it was originally designed to be worn for exercising. Their layout takes practicality into account. They could be constructed with performance textiles, for instance, to make them suitable for wicking away perspiration and having a stretch.

Activewear apparel offers both style and comfort, allowing the wearer to seamlessly shift from the gym to other activities. People can wear appropriate for a variety of activities when they wear activewear. Active people, for instance, might prefer to go on extended walks or leisurely bicycle rides before heading out to dinner or the movies. Activewear is suitable for a variety of situations and activities. People that live active lives frequently opt to dress casually in activewear. This enables people to take pleasure in activities both indoors and outside in comfort. Activewear also encompasses several types of footwear and fashion accessories.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5435

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The cotton segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. It is breathable, light, and airy, making it an excellent material for athletic clothing. Although it can be worn on its own, this natural material is frequently combined with synthetic fibers in activewear. 100% cotton clothing is ideal for outdoor activities where people might need a little more breathability. Women's cotton shirts are also appropriate for yoga sessions and other activities where you don't anticipate perspiration to be excessive.

• The online segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. An increase in the number of internet and cell phone users, as well as a fast-paced way of life, are both responsible for the online platform's growth. Additionally, during the COVID-19 outbreak, major players began selling their products online. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of products, fast exchange, discount, and refund options are contributing to the revenue growth of the segment.

• The women’s segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The revenue growth of the segment is mostly attributable to women's growing preference for trendy, modern activewear. Increased health consciousness and female customers' enthusiasm for sports and exercise are further factors driving demand for women's activewear.

• Market in North America is expected to register the largest revenue share over the forecast period, due to the increased popularity of trendy activewear. Market revenue growth in the region is driven by the presence of important industry rivals like Nike and Adidas, which account for a significant share of the North American market in terms of sales. Moreover, the popularity of sports like basketball and soccer, as well as the rising health consciousness, increased disposable income levels, cheaper production costs, and higher living standards, are all contributing to the revenue growth of the market in this region.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Adidas, Nike, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., ASICS Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., The Gap, Inc., Skechers USA, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, and Under Armour®, Inc.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/5435

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global activewear market based on product type, material type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Tops & T-Shirts

• Sweatpants & Yoga Pants

• Skirts & Shorts

• Tracksuits

• Sweatshirts/Jackets

• Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Neoprene

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Offline

• Online

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5435

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data

Pipeline Transportation Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/19/1949665/0/en/Pipeline-Transportation-Market-To-Reach-USD-26-74-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Lead Acid Battery Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/03/20/1758022/0/en/Lead-Acid-Battery-Market-Is-Expected-To-Reach-USD-95-32-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/03/28/1781642/0/en/Flue-Gas-Desulphurization-FGD-Market-To-Reach-USD-23-49-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.