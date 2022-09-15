Global Flow Cytometry Services Market worth $ 1.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market info Global Flow Cytometry Services Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Flow Cytometry Services Market- by Accreditation Types (Government and Third-Party Accreditations), Services Types (Type of General Flow Cytometric Services, Type of Analysis based Flow Cytometric Services and Other types of Flow Cytometric Services), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Flow Cytometry Services market is valued at US$ 876.33 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.21% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Flow cytometry is an efficient laboratory method for characterizing the cell population's physical and fluorescent properties in heterogeneous suspension. This is accomplished with equipment that sends a single stream of cells past a light source while measuring the energy dispersed and emitted at various wavelengths. Cell cycle, cell proliferation, cell viability, cell phenotyping, cell signaling, micronucleus test, and intracellular cytokine production have all been observed using cell cytometry, which offers quick, accurate, and high output cell analysis. Flow cytometry services include specimen preparation, experimental design, acquisition, and data analysis to support biotech, pharmaceutical companies, and researchers in developing new drugs. The market for flow cytometry consists of tools, software, reagents, and related services.

Due to the surge in the number of targeted research projects on chronic illnesses, there is a significant demand for innovative and quick analytical tools to comprehend the disease morphology better. The use of flow cytometry service technology in this context has increased significantly. However, this method requires employing sophisticated, pricey equipment that highly qualified experts must control. Most small and mid-sized players lack the finances to make such extravagant investments. Due to the reliance on specialized contract service providers to handle different aspects of flow cytometry-related activities, outsourcing has become the preferred operational model for innovators in flow cytometry. Technological advancements and widespread adoption in numerous research and diagnostic applications are driving the growth of the flow cytometry service market size. Additionally, the introduction of flow cytometry technology in cutting-edge fields of study, including cytogenetics, proteomics, and marine biology, has increased the market share for flow cytometry services.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Flow Cytometry Services market over the forecast years due to the rapid development of technology, growth in R&D spending, expansion of the patent pool, and increase in application volume. Additionally, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to grow significantly during the anticipated period. Large multinational firms outsourcing their research processes to CROs in the Asia-Pacific area are mostly to blame for this. In addition, the growing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and HIV are predicted to spur expansion in the flow cytometry services sector.

Major market players operating in the Flow Cytometry Services market include FlowMetric Life Sciences, Flow Contract Sites Laboratory, Bio-Legend, Q2 Solutions, ProImmune, MLM Medical Labs, Unilabs, Firalis, Agilex Biolabs, ACROBIOsystems, Ardena, Life Science Research, Cell flow cytometry, Research Lab Services, Fluorescence, CHOP Research Institute, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Plant Cytometry services, Aurelia Bioscience, Proimmune, Sphere Fluidics Limited, Iconplc, Beakman Coulter, IBR Inc., FACS Servies, Flow Contract side Laboratory, Rockland-inc, NeoGenomics, Charles River Laboratories, ProMab, RayBiotech, Creative Proteomics, ACM Global Laboratories, Covance, ReachBio, Mdbiosciences, CSI Laboratories, Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2022, BD acquired Cytognos (Becton, Dickinson and Company). Through this acquisition, Cytognos' major products strengthen BD's extensive array of diagnostic and research solutions for certain diseases that use flow cytometry as the principal means of discovery, diagnosis and understanding, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

• In June 2020, Sysmex America, Inc.'s XF-1600* flow cytometer is now on the market. The fully automated XF-1600TM gives laboratories more flexibility and efficiency for various applications.

Market Segments

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Accreditation Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Government

• Third-Party Accreditations

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Services Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Type of General Flow Cytometric Services

• Type of Analysis based Flow Cytometric Services

• Other types of Flow Cytometric Services

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

