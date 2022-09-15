Biomethane Market to Surpass USD 2.72 Billion by 2028: Research Study by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for biomethane from automotive industry is the key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Synopsis:

The global biomethane market size was USD 1.63 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing requirements of biomethane in power generation, rising application of biomethane gas as transportation fuel, and surging concern regarding use of fossil fuels. Biomethane is a type of renewable natural gas that is produced from biogas by removing hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, and moisture. Biogas is generated from anaerobic digestion process of biodegradable matters. Anaerobic digestion refers to a process where microorganisms and bacteria break down biodegradable matters, such as animal manure, organic household waste, agricultural waste, energy crops, sewage sludge, industrial food processing waste, and others. Biomethane is eco-friendly, less corrosive, and more flexible, as compared to biogas.

There are two methods used to produce biomethane, namely, gasification and fermentation. Gasification is a thermo-chemical conversion process of biomass. In this process, biomass is broken down using high temperature between 700-800°C and high pressure in presence of a gasifying agent, such as oxygen in the environment. Under such conditions, biomass generates a mixture of gases known as syngas or synthesis gas. Syngas includes hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and methane. Biomethane is produced by removing acidic and corrosive components from syngas. Catalysts, such as silica gel are required to create a reaction between hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide for producing methane. Fermentation is a microbiological conversion of biodegradable matter to biomethane in absence of oxygen.

Rapid industrialization, rising investments by private investors in the production of biomethane, presence of favorable governmental policies for biomethane production in various countries, and growing preference for clean and green fuel are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global biomethane market throughout the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In May 2021, BayoTech partnered up with IBMS Group. This partnership will help both companies to launch a renewable hydrogen project by using biomethane generated from food waste.

• Agricultural waste segment accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising preference for bio-gas generated from agricultural waste and increasing need to reduce GHG emissions.

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Presence of favorable governmental policies for biomethane production, high demand for biomethane, especially from the automotive sector, and entry of prominent companies are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

• Major players in the market include EnviTec Biogas AG, VERBIO, SoCalGas, CNG Services Ltd., Future Biogas Ltd., SoCalGas, Gasrec Ltd., Gazasia Ltd., Orbital Gas Systems, and PlanET Biogas Global GmbH.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global biomethane market based on feedstock, production method, end-use, and region:

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Animal Manure

• Organic Household Waste

• Agricultural Waste

• Energy Crops

• Sewage Sludge

• Industrial Food Processing Waste

• Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Gasification

• Fermentation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

