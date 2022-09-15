Genetic Testing Market Projected To Reach Approximately USD $21 Bn by 2027 | Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Genetic Testing Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genetic testing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the incidence of genetic disorders and cancer and increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine. Additionally, advancements in genetic testing techniques are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of most of the major players in the region.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Genetic Testing Market by Type, Technology and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027," the global genetic testing market was valued at $12 billion in 2019 and will register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027. It is expected to reach $21 billion by 2027.

The market is segmented into predictive testing and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and neonatal testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. Prenatal and Neonatal Testing dominated the highest revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Molecular testing captured a major share of the genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The fact that molecular testing is the most widely used technology for genetic testing has led to the growth of this segment. For example, the technology is used in genetic tests such as carrier testing, diagnostic testing, predictive and presymptomatic testing, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By type, the prenatal & newborn testing segment occupied one-thirds share of the global genetic testing market in 2019

• By technology, the biochemical testing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By application, the genetic disease diagnosis segment accounted for more than one-thirds share of the market in 2019.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

