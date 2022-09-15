Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market worth $ 36.85 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Info Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market seg

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market is valued at US$ 4.98 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 36.85 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market include BioXpress Therapeutics (Switzerland), Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Gujarat), Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd (China)” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market- by Product (Infliximab, Trastuzumab, Rituximab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab, Cetuximab, Ranibizumab, Denosumab, Eculizumab and Other Pipeline Products), Indication (Oncology, Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders, Chronic Diseases, Blood Disorders and Other Indication), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market is valued at US$ 4.98 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 36.85 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The production of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) involves employing identical immune cell clones of a single original parent cell. Because all monoclonal antibodies produced by a parent cell are similar since they are all clones of the same parent cell, they are referred to as biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Biotherapeutic items include biosimilars. In terms of quality, effectiveness, and safety, they are comparable to cutting-edge reference pharmaceutical products. The mAb biosimilars are sophisticated biological macromolecules that have undergone several post-translational changes. Numerous autoimmune, inflammatory, and chronic disorders are treated effectively with these biosimilars.

The rising production of advanced monoclonal antibodies, the rising geriatric population, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, diabetes, and others are all contributing factors to the growth of the global market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. As more mAbs' patents expire, more chances for market expansion are anticipated over the coming years. The demand for mAbs is anticipated to grow quickly throughout the forecast period due to increased patent expirations of the most popular antibodies. However, the complexity of producing biological pharmaceuticals, the lack of clinical trial experience, the tight government rules for product approvals, and the lack of awareness and understanding among manufacturers concerning biosimilar regulation and approval are all predicted to impede the market's growth.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market over the forecast years. The region's strong growth can be ascribed to increased product approvals, a well-established health care infrastructure, and a favorable reimbursement scenario. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period because chronic disease burden, the need for affordable therapies, and government funding for healthcare facility improvements are all on the rise.

Major market players operating in the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market include BioXpress Therapeutics (Switzerland), Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Gujarat), Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd (China), BIOCAD (Russia), Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd (Hyderabad), 3SBio (China), Reliance Life Sciences (India), Hisun Pharma (China), Celgen Biopharma (China), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Ahmedabad), Cadila Healthcare (Cadila Healthcare), Mylan Inc. (US) and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2021, Abzena (UK), a global partner research organization for biologics and bioconjugates, and BioXpress Therapeutics (Switzerland) collaborated to support third-party biosimilar development. This collaboration resulted in an integrated solution by two prominent service providers in biosimilar development and GMP manufacturing.

• In February 2021, Mylan (US) introduced Ogivri, a trastuzumab biosimilar. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer, previously sold as Herceptin by Genentech.

Market Segments

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Infliximab

• Trastuzumab

• Rituximab

• Adalimumab

• Bevacizumab

• Cetuximab

• Ranibizumab

• Denosumab

• Eculizumab

• Other Pipeline Products

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oncology

• Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders

• Chronic Diseases

• Blood Disorders

• Other Indication

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

