Medical Tourism Market Booming Worldwide by 2027: Report Focusing on Opportunities and Growth

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the incidence of cancer and other serious diseases will increase the demand for healthcare services, thereby fueling the growth of the medical tourism market. Moreover, affordability, availability and accessibility of quality healthcare services and support and assistance from the tourism department and local governments are driving the growth of the market.

The global Medical tourism market was valued at $104.68 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the global medical tourism market accounted for 23,042.90 thousand patients in 2019 and is projected to reach 70,358.61 thousand patients by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019 due to availability of quality care at relatively low cost of treatment, availability of cheap flights and increase in marketing and online consumer information about availability of medical services. Additionally, significant investment by the government to improve healthcare infrastructure contributes to the growth of this market

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the availability of advanced specialty treatments for cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic medical tourism market has witnessed significant adverse impact across the globe. Popular medical tourism destinations such as India, China and other emerging countries faced adverse effect as a result of COVID 19 pandemic. COVID 19 pandemic has posed many challenges such as travel related restrictions, suspension of cross-border travels during this period. These challenges brought the cross-country travel to a standstill, and in turn resulted into adverse impact on the growth of the medical tourism market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• Asia-Pacific occupied 35.00% share of the global medical tourism market in 2019.

• The orthopedic treatment segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The cancer treatment segment accounted for 18.15% share of the global medical tourism market in 2019.

