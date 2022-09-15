Video Analytics Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth, Leading Companies and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Video Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the video analytics market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global video analytics market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Industry Definition and Application:

Video analytics is a computerized technology that processes a digital video signal by using a special algorithm to perform security-related functions. It processes, monitors, and analyzes video streams in real-time to recognize spatial events. The three common types of video analytics include artificial intelligence learning algorithms, fixed algorithm analytics, and facial recognition systems. The analytics consists of multiple cameras and software applications that obtain information about human behavioral patterns, events, and attributes through videos. The information is then used for motion and intrusion detection, surveillance, generating heat maps, and observing traffic patterns on social media. Moreover, video analytics is extensively used across financial services and insurance (BFSI), banking, retail, traffic management, and transportation and logistics.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The surging adoption of internet protocol (IP) based surveillance systems for business intelligence (BI) represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The governments of various nations are heavily investing in the public transportation sector, which has further increased the demand for video analytics for public safety. The growing demand for video analytics across the retail sector for consumer behavior analysis and the integration artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things, and machine learning with video analytics are factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising demand for drone-based video analytics and the availability of high-resolution cameras are accelerating the market growth.

Video Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the video analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

• AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Aventura Technologies Inc.

• Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)

• Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• IBM

• IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC)

• Intelligent Security Systems Corporation

• KiwiSecurity Software GmbH

• PureTech Systems Inc. (FLIR Systems)

• Qognify Inc.

• Verint Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global video analytics market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, architecture type, organization size, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Breakup by Application:

• Incident Detection

• Intrusion Management

• People/Crowd Counting

• Traffic Monitoring

• Automatic Number Plate Recognition

• Facial Recognition

• Others

Breakup by Architecture Type:

• Edge-Based

• Server-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Breakup by End User:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Critical Infrastructure

• Traffic Management

• Transportation and Logistics

• Hospitality and Entertainment

• Defense and Security

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

