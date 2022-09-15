Global Protein Design and Engineering Market worth $ 13.48 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market info Global Protein Design and Engineering Market seg

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market will be valued at US$ 4.50 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 13.48 Billion by 2030, CAGR of 13.2%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Protein Design and Engineering Market Market- by Type of Protein Engineering Approach (Rational Designing, Directed Evolution and Semi-Rational Designing), Protien Types (Antibodies, Peptides, Enzymes, Vaccines and Others), Type of Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics), End-Users (Pharma/Biotech Firms, CROs and Research and Academic Institutes), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Protein Design and Engineering Market market will be valued at US$ 4.50 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 13.48 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Protein engineering is a rapidly growing field in the industrial and healthcare sectors. It creates and modifies protein structures to develop novel and desired proteins with specific functions. Protein engineering has numerous applications in the food, medicinal, nanobiotechnology, and environmental sciences. Protein engineering mainly employs computational simulation approaches and experimental/molecular methodologies. Protein-based treatments, including peptides, hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, blood factors, and therapeutic enzymes, have gotten a lot of interest from clinical researchers working on medication development in recent years.

Multiple reasons, such as the increased frequency of chronic, infectious, and protein-deficient disorders, technological improvements, and high demand for tailored treatments, are driving the global Protein Design and Engineering Market. Increased government R&D funding for protein engineering, the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructures, and advancements in bioinformatics tools and databases can all contribute to worldwide market expansion. Furthermore, biopharma businesses' increasing use of protein designing approaches in medication development is expected to drive significant market growth in the future years. Because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a significant need for medications and therapies. As a result, many biopharmaceutical businesses use advanced protein designing and engineering approaches to increase the specificity and efficiency of the protein or medicine. This trend is expected to drive market growth prospects in the coming years. On the other hand, constraints such as a lack of competent and trained personnel and the high cost of tools and instruments required for protein engineering may hamper market acceptance during the projected period.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Protein Design and Engineering Market market because of the availability of cutting-edge technology and equipment, the presence of CROs, and increased R&D activity in therapeutic innovations. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth because of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, expanding knowledge of protein engineering, and increased government efforts to develop protein designing methods.

Major market players operating in the Protein Design and Engineering Market market include ATUM (US), Creative BioMart (US), Creative Biostructure (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Absolute Antibody (UK), EUCODIS Bioscience (Austria), Fusion Antibodies (UK), Innovagen (Sweden), ZYMVOL (Spain), Averring Biotech, EnzymeWorks (China), GeNext Genomics (India), Quantumzyme (India), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2021, Biomatter Designs (Lithuania), a pioneer in generative protein design technologies, raised €500,000 in seed funding led by Practica Capital to further the company's protein design technology and product pipeline.

• In January 2021, Zymvol Biomodeling (Spain) worked with Aminoverse, a biotech business focusing on enzyme discovery and design, to create custom-made alcohol dehydrogenases, commonly utilized in the flavors & perfumes and fine chemicals industries.

Market Segments

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Type of Protein Engineering Approach, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Rational Designing

• Directed Evolution

• Semi-Rational Designing

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Protien Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Antibodies

• Peptides

• Enzymes

• Vaccines

• Others

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Type of Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pharma / Biotech Firms

• CROs and Research

• Academic Institutes

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Protein Design and Engineering Market Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

