Plant Tissue Culture Market Statistics, Industry Revenue, and Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant tissue culture is the process of producing plants from desired plant tissue in an artificial nutrient medium in a controlled environment. The plants thus produced are expected to be identical in all respects to the mother plant. Plant Tissue Culture Market by Crop Type, Stage, Plant Type, Media Type, Growth Container Type, Cost Factor, Variety, End User, Buyer, Sales Channel and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” Global Plants in 2020 The tissue culture market was valued at $382.305 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $895.006 million by 2030.

Entire plants can be regenerated from small tissues or plant cells in a suitable culture medium in a controlled environment. Plants produced in this way are called tissue-culture raised plants. These plants are true copies of the mother plant and show the same characteristics as the mother plant. For example, if the mother plant is a high-yielding plant, the seedlings will also be high-yielding.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the plant tissue culture market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, increasing education and government investment in tissue culture-based research, strong government support, high biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and advanced in Asia-Pacific. Large-scale adoption of technology is the major factor driving the growth of the plant tissue culture market in Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By crop type, the floriculture plants segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By stage, the multiplication segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By plant type, the annual plants segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By type of media, the murashige and skoog media segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By type of growth container, the glass bottles segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By cost component, the personnel cost segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By variety, the hybrid variety segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By end use, the agriculture segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By buyer, the farmers segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020

• By sales channel, the direct sales segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.40% from 2021 to 2030.

• By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

