Precooked Corn Flour Market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031

Precooked Corn Flour Market

A rise in the prevalence of gluten related disorders among the consumers has exponentially boosted the demand for the gluten-free food

POTLAND, UNITED STATE, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Precooked Corn Flour Market," The precooked corn flour market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global precooked corn flour industry is witnessing a significant spike in the demand among the household and commercial sector like cloud kitchens, food processing, and food service units owing to the rising popularity of gluten-free bakery and confectionery food products among the consumers. The precooked corn flour finds its application in the preparation of wide variety of dishes and products such as cakes, pasta, noodles, soups, sauces, infant formula, extruded food, breakfast cereals, and various ready-to-eat food products. The growing penetration of grocery stores, departmental stores, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is significantly boosting the on-the-go consumption of various convenience and packaged food and beverages items across the globe. The rising consumer expenditure on functional food and rising awareness regarding the gluten related diseases is significantly driving the adoption of gluten free precooked corn flour in food manufacturing industry. The rising number of HoReCa units across the developed and developing nations is further fueling the precooked corn flour market demand.

The rising demand for the organic food products across the developed and developing nations is expected to foster the demand for the organic precooked corn flour among the consumers. The volume of agricultural lands dedicated to organic farming is expected to rise significantly owing to the growing demand for the organic food among the global consumers. According to the report The World of Organic Agriculture Statistics and Emerging Trends 2021, around 1.5% or 72.3 million hectares of the total agricultural land was dedicated to organic farming in 2019, globally. The rising health consciousness among the consumers and rising awareness regarding the negative health impacts of traditional and chemical-based grown crops and manufactured food has resulted in a significant spike in the demand for organic food. According to the Organic Trade (OTA), in 2020, U.S. witnessed an all-time high sales of organic food and non-food products.

According to the precooked corn flour market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, application, nature, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is segregated into white, yellow, and blue. Depending on the application, the market is segmented into household and commercial. The commercial segment is further divided into food processing and food service. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Depending on the distribution channel, it is segmented into B2C and B2B. Region-wise, the precooked corn flour market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).

As per the precooked corn flour market trends, based on the type, the white segment dominated the market in 2021 with 64.1% of the precooked corn flour market share and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The white precooked corn flour is easily available in the North America and Latin America, the two huge consumers of precooked corn flour. The presence of dominating precooked corn flour brand like P.A.N, Bob’s Red Mill, Great River, and King Arthur in the Latin and North America has significantly contributed to the growth of the white precooked corn flour market in the past few years.

According to the precooked corn flour market forecast, based on application, the commercial is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the huge consumption of precooked corn flour in the preparation of various packaged food items such as RTE food products, packaged and processed food, infant formula, bakery products, extruded food, and confectioneries in food processing industry.

Based on the distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated the market in 2021. This is due to the huge demand for the commercial precooked corn flour among the food service and food processing industries. The rising popularity of the online B2B market places such as India Mart, Alibaba, eWorld Trade, Global Sources, Amazon Business, and Just Dial is expected to have a significant positive impact on the growth of the precooked corn flour market in the upcoming future.

The major players operating in the global precooked corn flour industry includes Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bob's Red Mill, Bunge limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Empresas Polar Inc., Goldmine natural foods, Goya Foods, Inc., Harinera Del Valle, LifeLine Foods LLC., Molino Peila SpA, Arcor Group, Cool Chile Co., Garnec, LLC., Gruma, and The Quaker Oats Company. These market players are constantly engaged in the various developmental strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and product launches to exploit precooked corn flour market opportunities and gain market share.

