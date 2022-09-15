Automotive Laminated Glass Market Growth In Demand For Security By Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laminated glass is a form of safety glass used in vehicles and formed by bonding layers of glass either side of a tough plastic film. Laminated glass is widely used in the front windscreen of vehicle which is subjected to very hard impacts in case of accidents. Owing to its structural formation of laminated glass, repair of car windshield has been possible as the broken pieces of glass stay attached to the plastic layer and does not shatter into small crystal-like pieces like tempered glass. Additionally, tempered glass reduces UV radiation and thereby improves visibility of driver.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 is a spreading at a rapid rate and is having a widespread effect along with unique set of challenges to automotive manufacturers.

With production shutdowns taking effect, automotive companies need to remain focused and nimble to better navigate this crisis.

Although, the sales of vehicles will grow with the reduction in use of public transport. This, in turn, would increase the sales of automotive laminated glass market. However, the sales of high-end vehicle would remain affected due to the pandemic.

Additionally, the significant increase in number of daily commuters is anticipated to increase due the pandemic. As laminated glass have an advantage of temperature control and better strength, the preference of daily commuters would shift towards laminated glass, which in turn, would increase its demand.

With installation of tempered glass in vehicle, the security of vehicle is enhanced as it has better resistance to shattering and also provides protection against adverse weather conditions. High-end cars use laminated backlights with embedded tungsten wires for defrosting purposes. The use of laminated side glass started with popular passenger car models such as Audi A8(1994) followed by Mercedes S class (1996) and Volvo S80.

Owing to the benefits offered by laminated glass, the consumers are demanding laminated glass from automakers. Additionally, the market is expected to increase due to electrical and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, there has been exponential increase in aftermarket installation of laminated glass as tempered glass were used in vehicles historically. Also, laminated glass offers better visibility than tempered glass and hence the sales of laminated glass has increased in recent years.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive laminated glass industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive laminated glass market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

