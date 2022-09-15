Global Head and Neck Cancer Market worth $ 9.07 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market infograph Global Head and Neck Cancer Market segment

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Head and Neck Cancer Market- by Products (Cytotoxic Agents, Antimetabolites, Abitrexate/Mexate/Folex (methotrexate), Hydrea (hydroxyurea), Antitubulins, Taxotere (docetaxel), Others (Platinum Agents, Fluoropyrimidines), Platinol (cisplatin), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), EGFR Inhibitors (mAbs), Erbitux (cetuximab), Vectibix (panitumumab), Theracim/Theraloc (nimotuzumab), EGFR Inhibitors (TKIs), Tarceva (erlotinib), Iressa (gefitinib), Tykerb/Tyverb (lapatinib), PD1 Inhibitors, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Opdivo (nivolumab), Pipeline Drugs (Late-stage), EGFR Inhibitors (mAbs), Vectibix (panitumumab), PDL1 Inhibitors, Imfinzi (durvalumab), Bavencio (avelumab), CTLA4 Inhibitors, Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Tremelimumab), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Head and Neck Cancer market is valued at US$ 2.44 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.07 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Head and neck cancer is caused mainly by squamous cells, which line the mucosal surfaces of the head and neck, including the interior of the mouth, nose, and throat. Head and neck cancers can affect the salivary glands, pharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses, nasal cavity, and oral cavity. There are approximately 630,000 new cases of head and neck cancer (HNC) each year, making it the sixth most common cancer globally. Squamous cell carcinomas, or HNCs, affect the salivary glands, oral cavity, scalp, and paranasal sinuses in addition to the nasal cavities and paranasal sinuses. The mouth cavity is where cancer most frequently develops and is largely connected with cigarette and alcohol usage.

The main factor driving the head and neck cancer market is the rise in head and neck malignancies. The aging population, substantial financing for oncology research, unmet medical needs, growing market rivalry, improved regulatory framework, the aging population, and rising government support are a few additional factors driving the growth of the global head and neck cancer market. The head and neck cancer sector nevertheless raises worries despite these reasons. The high cost of therapy may hamper market expansion, the drawbacks of present treatments, the lack of healthcare coverage, and the inadequate healthcare systems in low- and middle-income nations. The efficiency of medication development is predicted to rise as scientific and technological developments in R&D and manufacturing processes increase. However, a sizable proportion of clinical trials fall short of expectations. This is a significant barrier to the growth of new companies in the global market for head and neck cancer.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Head and Neck Cancer market over the forecast years due to the rising incidence of head and neck cancer, rising use of cutting-edge medical technologies, large market player presence, high healthcare costs, and increased knowledge of contemporary cancer treatments. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period. The need for therapies for treating head and neck cancer is anticipated to increase due to the region's rapidly expanding patient population, which would likely propel the market. Manufacturers should benefit financially from expanding the biopharmaceutical sector and local government initiatives in the coming years.

Major market players operating in the Head and Neck Cancer market include Advaxis, Inc. (US), Amgen, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca plc (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) (Japan), Cel-Sci Corporation (US), Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Incyte Corporation (US), IRX Therapeutics, Inc. (US), MacroGenics, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc., Roche Holdings AG (Genentech) (Switzerland), Viracta Therapeutics (US) among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2021, Novartis (Switzerland) partnered with Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to assess the efficacy of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

• In June 2021, CEL-SCI Corporation (United States) revealed the results of a 9.5-year pivotal Phase 3 research for its immunotherapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) in the treatment of advanced (stages III and IV) primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). In a significant head and neck cancer phase 3 study, CEL-Multikine® SCI's Immunotherapy achieved a 14.1% 5-year survival benefit (62.7% vs 48.6%) in the group undergoing surgery plus radiotherapy.

Market Segments

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cytotoxic Agents

• Antimetabolites

• Abitrexate/ Mexate/ Folex (methotrexate)

• Hydrea (hydroxyurea)

• Antitubulins

• Taxotere (docetaxel)

• Others (Platinum Agents, Fluoropyrimidines)

• Platinol (cisplatin)

• 5-fluorouracil (5-FU)

• EGFR Inhibitors (mAbs)

• Erbitux (cetuximab)

• Vectibix (panitumumab)

• Theracim/Theraloc (nimotuzumab)

• EGFR Inhibitors (TKIs)

• Tarceva (erlotinib)

• Iressa (gefitinib)

• Tykerb/Tyverb (lapatinib)

• PD1 Inhibitors

• Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

• Opdivo (nivolumab)

• Pipeline Drugs (Late-stage)

• EGFR Inhibitors (mAbs)

• Vectibix (panitumumab)

• PDL1 Inhibitors

• Imfinzi (durvalumab)

• Bavencio (avelumab)

• CTLA4 Inhibitors

• Yervoy (ipilimumab)

• Tremelimumab

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

