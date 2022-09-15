The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market worth $ 22.23 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market info The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market seg

The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market is valued at US$ 8.13 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 22.23 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.02%

Major market players operating in the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market include Frisco Concierge Medicine, Sollis Health, Elysium Medical, Inc., Longevity Health, Included Health” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market- by Type (Independent Concierge Physician and Network-Affiliated Concierge Physician), Speciality Area (Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, Cardiology, Pediatric and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1225

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market is valued at US$ 8.13 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 22.23 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.02% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Concierge medicine is a relatively new approach in the American healthcare system, planned and implemented primarily through primary care physicians to provide comprehensive care on time. Concierge medicine, also called "private medicine", is a different approach to traditional medical care that aims to meet the requirements of patients and doctors better. These subscription-based business models, predominantly employed in Internal Medicine, are a lifeline for chronic disease patients and medical professionals.

The demand for high-quality patient care is a significant trend driving the market for primary care physicians. The increased need for primary care physicians is a result of the transition to value-based healthcare in many nations. It is anticipated that telemedicine companies will soon develop, accelerating market expansion. Concierge medicine has increased efficiency by making healthcare services easily accessible and improving the management of chronic illnesses. The shorter wait times, openness, and superior care these clinics provide may be responsible for the market's growth. The ease of access to these facilities is also one of the key factors driving industry expansion. As more patients require specialized care, market growth is anticipated to increase. Due to Covid-19, there is a growth in the number of people using concierge medical services. Traditional hospitals and healthcare systems have difficulty adapting to how the epidemic has changed the patient care landscape.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market over the forecast years. The healthcare industry in the US is huge and is only growing in importance as the population rises. Numerous businesses and healthcare institutions work together to enhance patient satisfaction and the caliber of care. In addition, the Europe regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period. Companies have been updating existing nationwide facilities to extend their sites to gain a foothold in this quickly developing sector.

Major market players operating in the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market include Frisco Concierge Medicine, Sollis Health, Elysium Medical, Inc., Longevity Health, Included Health, Northwest Community Healthcare, Elm Place Medical Group, MD2 International, Concierge Home Integrative Care, GoForward, Inc, WorldClinic, MDVIP, Signature MD, Crossover Health, Specialdocs Consultants, LLC, PartnerMD, Concierge Consultants & Cardiology, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Peninsula Doctor, Cambell Family Medicine, Destination Health, Priority Physicians, Inc., U.S. San Diego Health, Garner Health Technology, Inc., Risalto Health Inc., HeyRenee, The Perfect Companion, Inc., Upstate Concierge Medicine, SM Concierge Medicine, United Concierge Medicine, Sutter Health, Penn Personalized Care, Spectrum Health, Transparent, Concierge Medicine Europe, Mediconcierge srl, Macbeth International, European Wellness Retreat, Swiss Medical Gate, HCA Concierge Centre, Concierge Choice UK, eedoo health concierge, Other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, HeyRenee raised $4.4 million in a seed round led by Quiet Capital, with City Light Capital, Fika Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Mucker Capital, SaaS Ventures, and Tau Ventures also participating. Renee plans to be the first open platform to design the ideal balance of services for each patient's specific needs and then help them through a simple, interactive daily plan.

• In January 2022, Torch Capital and Denali Growth Partners led the Series A financing round for Sollis Health. Through this funding, Sollis will reach more patients in established locations such as Emerging York, Los Angeles, and Miami/Palm Beach, as well as new markets such as San Francisco.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1225

Market Segments

The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Independent Concierge Physician

• Network-Affiliated Concierge Physician

The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market, by Specialty Area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Primary Care

• Internal Medicine

• Osteopathic Medicine

• Cardiology

• Pediatric

• Others

U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• The US

• Europe

•

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market

 To analyze the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market value (US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1225