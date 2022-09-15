Healthcare IT Market Booming Worldwide by 2030: Report Focusing on Opportunities

Healthcare IT Market 2030

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare IT involves the creation, development, design and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare and solutions, increase in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, increase in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, increase in government initiatives to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption cloud Technologies in Healthcare. "Healthcare IT Market by Product and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global healthcare IT market was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million and registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/472

The global healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare IT outsourcing services. Healthcare provider solutions held the largest market share of 16.3% in the global healthcare IT market in 2020. The major share of this market is mainly attributed to high penetration of EHRs and other hospital information systems and operation and financial management systems among healthcare providers.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/472

Asia-Pacific's dominance is attributed to the growing demand for patient safety and high penetration of healthcare IT solutions in the region due to the growing demand for patient safety and stringent healthcare reforms and regulations, well-established healthcare systems, and the presence of leading healthcare IT players in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment held the largest healthcare IT market share in 2020, while healthcare payer solutions segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2030.

• By end user, the healthcare providers segment held the largest market share in 2020 while healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2030.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America is expected to lead the market over the forecast period

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/472

Key players in the healthcare IT market are McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AthenaHealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., UnitedHealth Group and Infor, Inc.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Digital Health Market

Gene Therapy Market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• Deep Brain Stimulation Equipment Market Grows With Rising Neurological Disorders In South Korea: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/deep-brain-stimulation-equipment-market.html

• Demand for Plasma Fractionation Has Highly Increased across Vietnam: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/03/demand-for-plasma-fractionation-has.html

• Heparin Market Analysis in South Korea Region: Role of Heparin Drugs in Medicine: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/04/heparin-market-analysis-in-south-korea.html

• COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market In South Korea Region: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/covid-19-impact-on-workplace-wellness.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



