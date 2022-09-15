Tragofone is all Set to Make an Impact at the GITEX Global 2022

tragofone at gitex global 2022

UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India-based leading business softphone, Tragofone announced that the company will exhibit its latest innovative softphone offerings at the GITEX 2022, UAE. The event is to be held from the 10th – the 14th Oct 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DTWC).

GITEX Global brings together thought-leaders, decision-makers, creators, and the best marketing minds in the tech world under one roof which makes it the perfect platform to forge strong customer relationships and present Tragofone as one of the leaders in the business softphone and unified communications space. A unique opportunity to interact with global leaders and 200+ government entities makes GITEX Global truly an influential place for tech industry leaders.

“GITEX Global is a leading technology event in the telecommunications space. We are elated to showcase Tragofone, our cutting-edge business softphone which enables us to deliver innovative and world-class business communication experiences to our clients. This is one event where big companies based out of silicon valley, and Tragofone will be sharing space under one roof. As an organization, we have always focused on adapting the latest technologies to deliver the best communication experiences for our clients,” the Company Director - Sales, Chetan Patel said.

The world is fast moving towards remote and hybrid work culture, making the timing of the event just perfect. New technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are breaking the traditional tenets of business communications. Today it’s all about 24x7 connectivity, mobility, flexibility, and digitization across industries. Tragofone offers best-in-class business softphones enabling you to embrace the new world of hybrid and remote working, team collaborations, and deliver customer excellence.

GITEX Global will mark its 42nd year in 2022. GITEX is one of the prestigious information and communication technology events in the MENA ( the Middle East and North Africa) region.

Tragofone is one of the most user-friendly, customizable business softphone based on WebRTC and enables businesses to create their unique identity. With features like auto-provisioning, push notifications, and white-labeling Tragofone truly is the perfect fit for modern business communication needs.



To know more about Tragofone read here and book a meeting now at the GITEX Global 2022.

About Tragofone

Tragofone is one of the best business softphones in the market. A robust, custom-built, white-label VoIP softphone, Tragofone comes loaded with a plethora of user-friendly features. It offers high-quality, enterprise-grade unified communication services to clients across the globe.

