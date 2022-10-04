Submit Release
INVZI Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for World’s First Pop-Up Docking Station for iMac M1

Known for its premium products that support Apple devices, INVZI has revealed its MagHub 2 Docking Station made specially for iMac M1 users

MagHub is the premier workstation for iMac, and we're excited for everyone to experience it for themselves.”
— Dr. Tony, the CEO of INVZI
INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Technology Innovations LTD (INVZI), an award-winning electronic product designer, has unveiled its newest flagship product design, the INVZI MagHub 2, a pop-up SSD USB-C docking station for use with iMac M1. The docking station is the second generation of the company’s original MagHub, which was designed for use with MacBook. Now, iMac M1 users can enjoy a perfectly fitting docking station with a modern, sleek design that blends seamlessly with the iMac.

Designed for M1 iMac 24”, the 8-in-1 Docking Station Pop-Up SSD features up to 4TB, 1000Mb/s, 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2, SD/Micro SD, Gigabit Ethernet. Full MagHub 2 specs and features include:

Input
• USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps

Output
• Pop-Up SSD Enclosure 10Gbps, Compatible M.2 NVMe/SATA up to 4TB
• USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps
• USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps
• USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 5Gbps
• SD/Micro SD: UHS-I 104Mbps
• Gigabit Ethernet: 1000Mbps

“When we started designing MagHub 2, we knew that we wanted to provide iMac users with an unrivaled workstation – something that would make it even more useful for students and professionals. It has been a long and challenging process, but we couldn’t be any happier with our product,” said Dr. Tony, the CEO of INVZI. “MagHub is the premier workstation for iMac, and we're excited for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

INVZI designs have won awards for innovation at the world’s most influential tech event, the CES®, in both 2021 and 2022 for its flagship docking station and power hub products.

The company’s designs are backed by crowdfunding support that has allowed them to produce and scale their products to the award-winning solutions they are today. Crowdfunding helped shape the company’s products to its customers’ needs and design preferences, and the new SSD docking station is now available for backing on Kickstarter here. Early backers of the product receive 40 percent off the MagHub 2.

Learn more about INVZI products at www.invzi.com.

About INVZI
INVZI is an electronics designer and creator of award-winning tech products for MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and other consumer electronic devices. The company’s mission is to design technology that becomes elegantly invisible in your daily life. INVZI designs have won awards for innovation at the world’s most influential tech event, the CES®, in both 2021 and 2022. For more information, visit www.invzi.com.

