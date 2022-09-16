A Mother’s Account From Her Child’s Perspective Of What it's Like Being a Child with Asperger's told via a YA Book

Cover of I'm Ollie Flintlock

Come along with eleven-year-old Ollie as he takes you on a journey of his little life from birth to present, and tells you what it's like having Asperger's.

With all of the hanging around in my mom’s stomach for almost a year with no internet, video games, or TV, how did I ever survive in there!?” — Ollie in "I'm Ollie Flintlock, Nice to Meet You!"

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in New York City, raised in lower South Carolina, Tanya Green now a loyal California resident, is a devoted mother of four who by day is a corporate Administrative Assistant, but an author and entrepreneur 24/7. When asked about the start of her passion for writing, she shares that she has been a writer since her early elementary days, writing her first play at 10-years-old and being very excited to show off its five pages. Last month, she published her very first Young Adult self-help book titled "I Am Ollie Flintlock, Nice to Meet You"!

The book follows her son, an 11-year-old 5th grader who sees and hears everything amplified. His clever outlook on his earliest memories gives the reader a sense of his inquiring and playful mind. Describing her son as focused, curious, and uniquely intelligent, Tanya intentionally saves one detail for the end. Ollie has been medically diagnosed as having a condition known as Asperger's Syndrome Disorder.

She also admits, “I’ve always been a lover of words spelled correctly and stories that provide hope and joy.” Well, a story of hope and joy is exactly what she has written. Her book is more than a glimpse of Ollie’s life. It’s 38 digital (78 paperback) pages that are intended to feel like a huge hug from one family to another. Tanya realized she wanted to share Ollie’s story from the very first moment she learned about high functioning autism.

“I’d been a mom who took pride in knowing everything there was to know about her children and who was always there with answers and support when they needed it.” She was presented with something that she had no previous idea about but was enlightened by her thought that, “there must be people all over the world who were also in the dark or feeling alone in learning about high functioning autism.”

It’s been a little over 10 years since the initial idea to write I Am Ollie Flintlock, Nice to Meet You! And the celebrated 11-year-old is now 20. If you’re wondering how Ollie feels about being the face of his mom’s first YA book. Tanya shares, “He’s very happy to see that something he’d been anticipating for the entire second half of his life has finally come to light.” Could Ollie inspire another book? Perhaps an update to his view on life as he gets older and continues to face the world? Tanya said that her plans for an Ollie follow-up are to write an elementary school-aged series which follows Ollie around as he completes everyday typical actions. Such as Ollie Learns to Tie His Shoes and Ollie Goes to the Movies, etc.

Tanya invites you to get to know Ollie. He’s waiting to meet you.