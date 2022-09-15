North Dallas Sees New Solar-Verse Territory with New Deal

The solar energy solutions company will see its first territory in Texas.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Dallas in Texas will get its very first Solar-Verse thanks to a new deal struck at the end of August. The new franchise partner, Shakeel Ahmad, is bringing clean, eco-friendly solar energy to Collin County.This is the second franchise sold for Solar-Verse. The company struck its first sale in an agreement closed in June with Josh Greenwald for Charlotte, North Carolina.Solar-verse is a solar panel installation and assessment company that is headquartered in Maryland. Solar-Verse CEO Willson Griffith shares that the solar industry is expanding fast with the rise in the eco-friendly push in all industries. Energy.gov states that solar energy is more accessible and affordable than ever before with around 3% of households powered by it.The company’s services cover all pertinent areas of smart energy management for commercial and residential clients. They offer free consultations. Many past installations can be viewed within the company’s portfolio located on their website.Solar-Verse is seeking new franchisees to join their network. According to the Solar-Verse franchise webpage, each franchise agreement includes in-depth training hours, marketing guidance, and ongoing operational support. All branded materials are also included in the agreement.To learn more about the franchise opportunity with Solar-Verse, visit their website at www.solar-versefranchise.com ABOUT SOLAR-VERSESolar-Verse is a solar energy solutions company specializing in the assessment, development, and installation of solar systems for both commercial and residential clientele. To learn more about the services offered and to schedule your free consultation with a location near you, visit www.solar-verse.com . To find out more about owning a solar energy franchise, visit www.solar-versefranchise.com