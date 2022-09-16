Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Has Launched of its Most Advance Compliance Certification to Date
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) announced today that it would launch a new certification program for professionals in the cryptocurrency industry to help them combat financial crimes. The Certified Compliance Professional in Cryptocurrency Financial Crimes (CCPC) will train compliance leaders how to combat against financial crimes using industry best practices and proven methodologies that are relevant today
By the end of this program, participants will increase their professional value by earning the globally recognized Certified Compliance Professional in Cryptocurrency Financial Crimes (CCPC) designation that can be used to enhance their professional credentials.
Program Overview
This accredited program will provide you with the latest laws and surrounding legislation in cryptocurrency and what it means for compliance professionals. This program will also help you identify and evaluate risks of cryptocurrencies so that you can mitigate financial crimes involving money laundering, tax avoidance/evasion, corruption, fraud, breaching sanction law, terrorist financing and more.
In addition, you will also learn how to conduct effective KYC client investigations on individuals or companies that invest or hold digital currency assets and investigate blockchain transactions to prevent any suspicious transactions. Eventually, you will learn how to design and architect an effective compliance framework within your institution to combat against crypto financial crimes
Global Recognition
By the end of this program, participants will receive the Certified Compliance Professional in Cryptocurrency Financial Crimes (CCPC) chartered designation that can be used across their professional credentials.
Globally demanded and recognized, this designation is a mark of excellence and distinction that signifies a fully qualified compliance professional in managing your cryptocurrency and compliance framework within their institution to combat against financial crimes. This certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications and is also fully accredited by CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) with 160,000 membership organizations around the world
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, you will acquire the following key skills including:
• Latest Cryptocurrency Legislation and Regulation
• Compliance Framework for Crypto
• KYC Investigation
• Identifying Suspicious Crypto Risk Transaction
• Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF)
• Money Laundering, Fraud and Sanctions Case Study
• Tax Avoidance/Evasion Case Study
• Crypto Risk Management
• Crypto Investigation on Blockchain Network
• Crypto Policy Writing
Faculty Leader: Peter Engering
Peter Engering is a compliance expert and one of the most sought-after voices in the cryptocurrency space. He is the co-founder of Compliance Champs, a consulting firm specializing in digital currency compliance. He has written the crypto policy for one of the largest banks in the Netherlands and received wide media coverage due to its innovative stance against commercial companies purchasing cryptocurrencies with their bank accounts. He is currently serving as a Crypto Board Member at one of Netherlands' second largest banks, providing ongoing advice and education to financial institutions and crypto exchanges that are interested in digital currencies like digital assets compliance and crypto regulation
Registration Details
To register for the program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-compliance-professional-in-cryptocurrency-financial-crimes-ccpc
For further information, please contact:
Yenny Ang
Executive Director
Phone: +65 6716 9980
Email: advisor@charteredcertifications.com
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
+65 6716 9980
Certified Compliance Professional in Cryptocurrency Financial Crimes