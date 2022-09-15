Knit for Kids of Ukraine with Thread & Maple and UNICEF
Thread & Maple rallies fibre arts community in UNICEF’s Children of Ukraine fundraiser to help kids of Ukraine go back to school this fallMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread and Maple, Canadian female entrepreneur duo announced they are running a special fundraiser & giveaway to rally support for Ukraine's schoolkids from the fibre arts community and beyond. They’ve joined forces with fellow Canadian company Scrumptiouspurl and talented duo from the popular knitting podcast The Grocery Girls, to raise funds for UNICEF’s Children of Ukraine initiative, which delivers aid to hundreds of thousands of children in eastern Ukraine impacted by violence and unable to attend school.
Thread and Maple has been impacted by the crisis in Ukraine directly. Each one of the company’s beautiful leather accessories is handcrafted by young and talented leather artisan team in L’viv. When the war first broke out, their workshop there had to close. They set aside their leathercraft tools and put their skills towards fundraising, taking in displaced families and mass-producing Molotov Cocktails to be shipped to resistance groups in the East.
“It breaks my heart to see the devastating effects of the war on Ukrainian cities, families and schools,” said Olga Paskalenko, Thread and Maple co-founder and CEO. Olga was born in Ukraine and has family there. “We continue doing everything we can to support our workers, families and the people of Ukraine. We launched this fundraiser to use our reach within the fibre arts community to help deliver aid to the country’s most vulnerable – young children.”
Together with indie dyer Stephanie Sanders of Scrumptiouspurl, Thread and Maple have created special Knit for Kids of Ukraine kits, featuring accessories handmade in Ukraine and hand-dyed yarn all in coordinating blue and yellow colours, donating proceeds to UNICEF’s Children of Ukraine campaign. To raise additional funds, they have also offered two of their coveted Leather Needle Binders as raffle prizes to fundraiser donors.
With the help of the viral Grocery Girls Knit Youtube podcast, they have sold out of Knit for Kids of Ukraine kits and surpassed $2,000 in donations within the first 24 hours.
The Thread and Maple + UNICEF fundraiser can be found at threadandmaple.com/Ukraine
About Thread and Maple
Co-founded in 2020 by two best friends in Montreal, QC, Thread and Maple has created truly unique knitting & crochet accessories, handcrafted from natural materials such as leather, cork, maple wood and cotton. They are most known for their revolutionary Needle Binder, the first ever truly customizable knitting needle organizer, accommodating the most popular needle sets by Chiaogoo, Lykke, Hiya Hiya and others all in one storage solution. Their designs are brought to life by independent crafts studio in Canada, Ukraine and Portugal.
For more information, visit www.threadandmaple.com Instagram @threadandmaple or contact info@threadandmaple.com
